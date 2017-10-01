Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH — Instant Analysis from the Patriots’ 33-30 loss to the Panthers:

■ It’s officially time to be worried about the Patriots’ defense, which has been bad for four games and was downright atrocious on Sunday. This is a defense that brought back most of its key players from last year’s team, and added Stephon Gilmore on a massive contract. But blown assignments, poor tackling, and untimely penalties have been this unit’s hallmark. And they couldn’t stop the Panthers on the final drive, letting them march into position for a game-winning 48-yard field goal. It’s positively baffling.

■ Speaking of Gilmore, he’s going to want to burn the game tape. Once again, whenever there is a big communication breakdown, Gilmore seems to be involved. He had a big mix-up with Devin McCourty on Fozzy Whitaker’s 36-yard screen-pass touchdown, and had bad communication with Eric Rowe on a 43-yard catch by Kelvin Benjamin in which no defender was within 15 yards of the receiver. Gilmore also had two illegal hands to the face penalties on third down to keep Carolina drives alive. It looked like the Patriots demoted Gilmore in favor of Rowe to start the second half, but Rowe got hurt on the first play. Either way, the Patriots’ decision to let Logan Ryan walk and give Gilmore a four-year, $65 million contract looks more and more curious each week.