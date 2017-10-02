Tom Brady explained why he thought the Patriots’ anthem stance was ‘well-thought out’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After several Patriots players took a knee during the national anthem in Week 3, the entire team stood in Week 4. Placing one hand over their hearts and the other on the shoulder of a teammate, New England achieved the unity that safety Devin McCourty spoke about in his postgame comments after the Saints game.

Tom Brady was asked both after the game and the next day about the display.

“Yeah, I thought it was very well-thought out and happy we responded that way,” Brady said in the postgame press conference when asked about the team’s stance during the anthem.

On Kirk and Callahan on Monday morning, Brady elaborated on how the decision to do that was made:

Well, there was a lot of veteran leadership. I thought everyone wanted to be unified, and we wanted to be together as a team like we’ve always been. I thought it was a great gesture by a lot of suggestions we had. We all love our country, and we all love our teammates and we love the game of football.

The anthem was treated differently across the NFL, with players on many teams choosing to kneel for a second week in a row.