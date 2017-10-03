Here are the ‘color rush’ uniforms the Patriots will wear on Thursday night

As is a tradition of Thursday Night Football, the Patriots and Buccaneers will wear “color rush” uniforms. Emphasizing one color in each team’s regular jersey selection, the concept produces some visually interesting clashes.

For the Patriots, this means wearing uniforms that will be white jerseys with white pants. As the team explained on Tuesday, the scheme will be reversed on October 22 for the Sunday night Super Bowl rematch with the Falcons:

Here’s what the Patriots’ Thursday night uniforms look like:

