5 things to watch for in Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game

Dion Lewis New England Patriots
Dion Lewis hurdles a Buffalo Bills defender for a 12-yard gain and a first down in the second quarter. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
JOHN WAWROW
AP,
November 30, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Having apparently been kept in the dark since being drafted by the Bills, rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White was genuinely curious about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s career-long dominance of Buffalo.

“Uh, no, I don’t know the record. What is it?” the first-round draft pick asked.

He was informed of Brady going 26-3 against his AFC East rival, and needing one more win to break Brett Favre’s record (set against Detroit) of most victories by a quarterback against one opponent.

“Phew,” he said. “Yeah, that’s a good winning percentage.”

Impressed as White might be, the numbers ultimately didn’t matter much.

Advertisement

“I don’t care about it because I wasn’t here,” he said, while noting much of Buffalo’s roster has changed under first-year coach Sean McDermott. “We’ve got pretty much a new core of guys, including myself. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Youthful enthusiasm prevails at a time the Bills (6-5) attempt to keep pace in the AFC playoff picture while hosting an opponent on Sunday they’ve defeated five times in their past 34 meetings.

“I understand what you’re getting at there,” McDermott said, referring to Buffalo’s struggles against New England. “What I’m most focused on right now is the game this weekend.”

Buffalo has regained some semblance of momentum following a 16-10 win at Kansas City , which snapped a three-game skid in which the Bills were outscored 135-55, and allowed 1,242 yards offense. It didn’t help that McDermott’s decision backfired in benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman, who threw five first-half interceptions in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19.

The Patriots (9-2) have won seven in a row and set an NFL record by clinching the team’s 17th consecutive winning season following a 35-17 win over Miami . It’s a run during which Brady has completed 176 of 253 attempts for 1,975 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ revamped defense has rebounded by not having allowed more than 17 points in its past seven games after giving up an average 32 in its first four.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the master when it comes to dismissing the past, whether coming off a win or loss, by insisting he’s focused solely on the next opponent. He even balked at saying anything positive about Brady during a conference call with Buffalo-area reporters.

“I’m sure there are other people that can talk about other historical things and our team and the league and our players and all that,” Belichick said. “We’re trying to get ready for Buffalo, and that’s a big task.”

A number of things to look out for; the two teams meet again in three weeks at New England:

RED-ZONE FOCUS: The Patriots struggled to produce touchdowns in the red zone early this season. Only twice in their first 10 games did they score touchdowns on 75 percent or more of their possessions inside the 20-yard line.

That changed in last week’s win over Miami, when New England went 5 for 5 with five TDs and no field goals. Including field goals, the Patriots are 18 for 18 in the red zone over their last four.

SUSTAINING DRIVES: The Bills’ offense is still struggling to stay on the field under Taylor. He was benched after Buffalo managed 99 net yards and four first downs through 55 minutes in a 47-10 loss to New Orleans on Nov. 12. Against the Chiefs, the Bills combined for 81 yards and four first downs on five second-half drives.

“That’s all third-down situations. We had three, three-and-outs,” coordinator Rick Dennison said. “We need to stay on the field. We know that.”

Advertisement

JOB SECURITY: McDermott won’t commit to Taylor starting beyond this weekend, while saying he has full confidence in his quarterback.

“My job is to focus on winning games, preparing myself and getting this team ready,” Taylor said when asked how he interprets McDermott’s mixed message. “I don’t necessarily put my mind on those comments.”

LEWIS HITS STRIDE: It’s been a long road back for Patriots running back Dion Lewis, who missed parts of the last two seasons with knee injuries.

After a slow start this year, he has become New England’s most consistent threat out of the backfield. Lewis has had at least 10 carries in the each of the past six games, and leads the Patriots with 498 rushing yards and a 5.1 yard per carry average — both career highs. He’s also second on the team with three rushing TDs (also a career best), to go along with one kickoff return for a score.

TURNOVER TIME: In six wins, the Bills have 15 takeaways (five fumbles, 10 interceptions), while turning the ball over just twice. In five losses, Buffalo has four takeaways (two fumbles, two interceptions), while turning over the ball 11 times.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Aaron Boone New York Yankees
MLB
Aaron Boone picked as next Yankees manager December 1, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Here's what Wyc Grousbeck had to say about Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and the Celtics hot start December 1, 2017 | 3:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 1, 2017 | 3:19 PM
Team Japan baseball
MLB
MLB approves Japan deal, allowing Ohtani bids December 1, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Injured Aaron Rodgers returning to practice December 1, 2017 | 12:23 PM
Gordon Hayward injury
Boston Celtics
What we know about Gordon Hayward's injury recovery — and his eventual return December 1, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Willie McGinest
New England Patriots
Willie McGinest dished on the origins of 'Do Your Job' December 1, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Nathan Peterman Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
How would Bill Belichick catalog Nathan Peterman's assets? December 1, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady sends uplifting video to local coach battling cancer December 1, 2017 | 1:57 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives on Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick during the fourth quarter of Boston's 108-97 win in an NBA basketball game in Boston on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Celtics ride Kyrie Irving's 36 past scrappy 76ers in 108-97 win November 30, 2017 | 10:34 PM
Shohei Otani
MLB
The race to woo Shohei Ohtani is about to begin November 30, 2017 | 9:32 PM
Anchor Bar Buffalo wings.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski weighed in on a contentious Buffalo wing debate November 30, 2017 | 7:45 PM
epa05776869 New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) celebrates during the victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
New England Patriots
Like Bills fans, Rob Gronkowski has 'been through tables before' November 30, 2017 | 6:08 PM
Larry Nasar
Olympics
Feds seek 60-year prison sentence for former USA Gymnastics doctor November 30, 2017 | 5:52 PM
Rick Pitino
College Sports
Rick Pitino sues University of Louisville Athletic Association November 30, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Kevin Youkilis David Ortiz Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox to induct five into team Hall of Fame November 30, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Lawrence Guy Patriots
New England Patriots
Lawrence Guy honors Vegas shooting victims, lost baby on cleats November 30, 2017 | 4:59 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Oct. 20, 2017.
Boston Celtics
A comparison of 'Process': The similar but different styles of the Celtics and 76ers rebuilds November 30, 2017 | 2:53 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick get fired up over a ball placement during Sunday's game November 30, 2017 | 1:42 PM
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman to his one-year-old daughter: 'Stop growing so fast!' November 30, 2017 | 12:28 PM
ESPN production crew
Media
With layoffs, ESPN loses quality depth in behind-the-scenes talent November 30, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Francisco. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the home run. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trade rumor roundup: The latest on who’s leaving and who’s coming to Boston November 30, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Stephon Gilmore makes an interception against the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
Patriots defense in the midst of historic run after slow start November 30, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Bill Belichick Mike Tomlin
Sports Q
Debate: Who is the second-best coach in the NFL? November 30, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Boston, MA: 11-27-17: The Celtics Marcus Smart reacts after making a fourh quarter three point shot. The Boston Celtics hosted the Detroit Pistons in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart explained the origins of his nickname November 30, 2017 | 6:50 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Rask stops 19 shots to lead Bruins to 3-2 win over Lightning November 29, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Carlos Beltran New York Yankees
MLB
Carlos Beltran interviews to become Yankees manager November 29, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Buffalo Bills fans gather before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Devin McCourty expects 'a lot of middle fingers' from Bills fans this weekend November 29, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
A look back at the Patriots' 17-year dominance over the Bills November 29, 2017 | 6:39 PM
Philip Rivers Chargers
NFL
Philip Rivers: Decision to bench Eli Manning is 'pathetic' November 29, 2017 | 6:15 PM