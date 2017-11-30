A Buffalo-area native, Rob Gronkowski says he has a lot in common with those rowdy, tailgating Bills fans

As a native of the Buffalo area, Rob Gronkowski is well acquainted with the infamously rowdy nature of some Bills fans. After Patriots safety Devin McCourty told reporters that he expects “a lot of middle fingers” in Buffalo this weekend, Gronkowski was asked about his memories of Bills fans “being wild.”

“They’re wild, for sure,” said the Patriots tight end, who was raised with his four brothers in Amherst, New York, a large suburb bordering Buffalo.

“I grew up there. I could explain myself a little bit in my early 20s, if that makes sense. I think it does,” he added, earning a few laughs from those at the press conference Thursday. “They’re wild, man. I love it though. I love that wildness.”

Advertisement

Gronkowski said that the loud atmosphere Bills fans provide makes it fun to play in Buffalo. But beyond that home-field advantage, fans in Buffalo have also become known for something else: Crazy tailgates and, as any number of online articles and videos will attest, breaking tables.

Gronkowski was asked Thursday if he had ever partaken in this time-honored tradition.

For those interested … #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski says he's never gone through a table at a #Bills tailgate. That doesn't mean he has never gone through one. He explains. pic.twitter.com/tdfdGu4VYi — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 30, 2017

“Not at a tailgate, but I’ve been through tables before, for sure,” he said.

“In what setting?” inquired a reporter.

“Like at family get-togethers,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve definitely been, growing up, through tables.”

Knowing the Gronkowski family, that makes a lot of sense.