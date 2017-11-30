Patriots’ Lawrence Guy honors Vegas shooting victims, lost baby on cleats

Lawrence Guy Patriots
Lawrence Guy displays his cleats that honor victims of the Oct. 2017 Las Vegas shooting, left, and families who have lost an infant, right, in the team's locker room. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
November 30, 2017

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy is familiar with trials on the football field.

During his seven-year NFL career, the 27-year-old bounced around four other teams before landing in New England as a free agent this offseason.

But his football journey has also intersected with a pair of life-altering tragedies.

Last year Guy was is his second full season with the Baltimore Ravens when he and his wife lost a baby to a miscarriage during the fifth month of pregnancy. Then, last month he was blindsided again by news that his hometown of Las Vegas was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Guy will honor the 59 killed and more than 500 injured in the Vegas attack during the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative. He’s also wearing a cleat for Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep, an organization that helped him and his wife heal from the loss of their unborn child.

Guy is one of 14 Patriots who will be wearing specialized cleats in the second year of the NFL-wide event, aimed at highlighting the various organizations players want to bring awareness to. After the games, fans can bid on the one-of-a-kind cleats, with all proceeds going back to players’ various charities.

Guy said the Vegas shooting still haunts him.

“It hit home. I had family at the concert. I had family that were staying at the hotel that week,” he said. “It just hurts. … You think about the families that are there enjoying themselves that got hit with the horrible news that night or that morning. It’s gonna constantly affect me, and affect the families that were involved in that.”

The centerpiece of Guy’s Las Vegas cleat is a reimagined representation of the city’s iconic red, white and blue “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Advertisement

In the depiction Guy will be wearing on his right foot, “Welcome” has been replaced by “Unity.” The rest of the sign reads: “Forever Vegas Strong.” At the bottom is “10-1-17,” the date of the shooting.

The left cleat he will be wearing is just as meaningful.

Guy and his wife, Andrea, had been married less than a year when she became pregnant. Guy was in the middle of offseason workouts when she had just passed the five-month mark. That’s when she suffered a miscarriage.

“We didn’t know about the organization at that time — we kept it silent. We were dealing with it our own way at home,” he recalled. “It’s one of those stigmas that you want to keep to yourself. You don’t want to share.”

Connecting with Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep helped them see that they weren’t alone and that there was an outlet to help them cope. Guy and his wife have since gotten matching wrist tattoos of angel wings and halo for the daughter they named Estelle.

“There are resources out there to help you heal from that process,” Guy said.

As he trudges forward off the field, Guy is also making the most of his latest opportunity on it. Since signing a four-year $13.4 million deal this offseason, Guy has been one of the most consistent players on New England’s battered defensive line.

He’s started 10 of 11 games this season, making 21 tackles.

Coach Bill Belichick praised Guy after the Patriots’ win over Miami. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said he’s improved throughout the season.

Advertisement

“He’s got great energy about him,” Patricia said. “He’s smart, he learns, he studies the game, he’s got a lot of insight, too, from a player that’s been able to do this for a couple years.”

It’s why Guy said he’s never allowed himself to be too discouraged despite his multiple stops around the league.

“Never that. You can’t give up on your dream,” he said. “There’s ups and downs in this business. … I’m not that person that’s gonna give up. I put my mind to it and said I’m gonna continue to fight for what I believe in.”

It’s also why Guy said he wouldn’t change anything about his personal journey — both tragedies and triumphs.

“The person I am today is because of what I went through. I’d have been a whole different person if I didn’t go through it,” he said. “That’s one of those questions ‘Can you change things in your life that made you who you are?’ You can’t. Because you don’t know who you are until certain things happen. Things happened that made me who I am today and I’m grateful that I am the person I am.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask takes a drink of water during a timeout in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Bruins won 3-0. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Boston Bruins
Bruins hand Flyers 10th straight loss with 3-0 win December 2, 2017 | 4:09 PM
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 19 points as Celtics top Suns 116-111 December 2, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Bill Belichick sneakers
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick to join Patriots in 'My Cause, My Cleats' December 2, 2017 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 FILE photo, Yale's Jack Montague, right, passes the ball around SMU's Markus Kennedy during an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas. Court documents show that Yale alumni are helping fund a lawsuit filed by Montague, who was expelled from the school for sexual misconduct. Montague told attorneys in a court deposition that between $25,000 and $30,000 has been raised from alumni to help fund the lawsuit, in which he claims he was wrongly expelled in 2016. He is seeking monetary damages and to be readmitted to the Ivy League school. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
College Sports
Yale alumni contribute to former star athlete's sex-expulsion case December 2, 2017 | 11:13 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens retold the time Evan Turner gave the media 'fake news' December 2, 2017 | 11:10 AM
Jayson Tatum first pitch Red Sox
Boston Celtics
The Red Sox defended the Celtics in a friendly Twitter war with the Trail Blazers December 2, 2017 | 10:11 AM
High School Sports
2017 MIAA High School Super Bowl results and schedule December 2, 2017 | 8:05 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Chad Finn: Here's hoping a Celtics-Sixers rivalry is reborn December 2, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Brock Turner Stanford swimmer
College Sports
Brock Turner files appeal in sex assault case December 2, 2017 | 2:49 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
What can the Red Sox do this offseason to counter the Yankees' strengths? December 2, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Aaron Boone New York Yankees
MLB
New York Yankees hire replacement for Joe Girardi December 1, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Here's what Wyc Grousbeck had to say about Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and the Celtics hot start December 1, 2017 | 3:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 1, 2017 | 3:19 PM
Team Japan baseball
MLB
MLB approves Japan deal, allowing Ohtani bids December 1, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Injured Aaron Rodgers returning to practice December 1, 2017 | 12:23 PM
Gordon Hayward injury
Boston Celtics
What we know about Gordon Hayward's injury recovery — and his eventual return December 1, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Willie McGinest
New England Patriots
Willie McGinest dished on the origins of 'Do Your Job' December 1, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Nathan Peterman Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
How would Bill Belichick catalog Nathan Peterman's assets? December 1, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady sends uplifting video to local coach battling cancer December 1, 2017 | 1:57 AM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives on Philadelphia 76ers' JJ Redick during the fourth quarter of Boston's 108-97 win in an NBA basketball game in Boston on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Celtics ride Kyrie Irving's 36 past scrappy 76ers in 108-97 win November 30, 2017 | 10:34 PM
Shohei Otani
MLB
The race to woo Shohei Ohtani is about to begin November 30, 2017 | 9:32 PM
Anchor Bar Buffalo wings.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski weighed in on a contentious Buffalo wing debate November 30, 2017 | 7:45 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 things to watch for in Sunday's Patriots-Bills game November 30, 2017 | 6:36 PM
epa05776869 New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) celebrates during the victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
New England Patriots
Like Bills fans, Rob Gronkowski has 'been through tables before' November 30, 2017 | 6:08 PM
Larry Nasar
Olympics
Feds seek 60-year prison sentence for former USA Gymnastics doctor November 30, 2017 | 5:52 PM
Rick Pitino
College Sports
Rick Pitino sues University of Louisville Athletic Association November 30, 2017 | 5:09 PM
Kevin Youkilis David Ortiz Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox to induct five into team Hall of Fame November 30, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Markelle Fultz, left, and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Oct. 20, 2017.
Boston Celtics
A comparison of 'Process': The similar but different styles of the Celtics and 76ers rebuilds November 30, 2017 | 2:53 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick get fired up over a ball placement during Sunday's game November 30, 2017 | 1:42 PM
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman to his one-year-old daughter: 'Stop growing so fast!' November 30, 2017 | 12:28 PM