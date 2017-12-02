Bill Belichick to join NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

Patriots players aren’t the only ones who will be debuting customized footwear against the Bills on Sunday. New England’s head coach Bill Belichick will also wear a pair of sneakers in honor of the league’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

It’s the second year players and coaches have been permitted to don one-of-a-kind shoes designed to raise awareness for charitable causes. Belichick will support the Bill Belichick Foundation, which looks to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial assistance to student athletes, communities, and other organizations in need.

The game-worn sneakers will be auctioned off after Sunday’s game with all of the proceeds going to Belichick’s foundation. As of Saturday, the highest bid stood at $1,520.

Here are Coach’s sideline sneakers! Notice the headset on the toes #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/wMqYk3JRff — Bill Belichick Fdn. (@BelichickFDN) November 28, 2017

Julianna Rankin, the 2016 Bill Belichick Foundation scholarship recipient, unboxed the coach’s custom shoes, as Belichick was unavailable for the big reveal at Gillette Stadium. Rankin is a sophomore on the Mount Holyoke College lacrosse team.