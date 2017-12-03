Tailgating Bills fans burned a Brady jersey, jumped off an RV to break a table

Buffalo Bills fans are known as some of the best tailgaters in the NFL. On Sunday, they once again showed their mutual dislike of Tom Brady and folding tables.

In the hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff of Patriots-Bills, Buffalo fans congregated in the parking lot. Without fail, the Bills’ rivalry with the Patriots took center stage in the pregame banter. One fan burned Tom Brady’s jersey (strong language can be heard in the video):

The anti-Brady signs were also out, even from New York businesses:

Other Bills fans were more self deprecating in regards to the ongoing quarterback search:

And part of the Bills’ tailgating tradition has been to regularly destroy folding tables (which upstate New York native Rob Gronkowski admitted that he’s als0 done). One display involved jumping off the top of an RV:

Other attempts at table destruction weren’t as (initially) successful:

