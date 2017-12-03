Tailgating Bills fans burned a Brady jersey, jumped off an RV to break a table
Buffalo fans continued a tradition of breaking tables.
Buffalo Bills fans are known as some of the best tailgaters in the NFL. On Sunday, they once again showed their mutual dislike of Tom Brady and folding tables.
In the hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff of Patriots-Bills, Buffalo fans congregated in the parking lot. Without fail, the Bills’ rivalry with the Patriots took center stage in the pregame banter. One fan burned Tom Brady’s jersey (strong language can be heard in the video):
MADNESS pic.twitter.com/BKD0Qbz7fZ
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2017
The anti-Brady signs were also out, even from New York businesses:
Get your signs on the way in to the #BillsVsPats game in front of the @hammerslot @1033TheEdge #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Z3YTWMMAl2
— Bentley (@BentleyRadio) December 3, 2017
Love this. From my favorite pizza and wing place back home. #GoBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KehTn8Wx8z
— Stephen Orban (@stephenorban) December 3, 2017
Other Bills fans were more self deprecating in regards to the ongoing quarterback search:
Jersey of the day !! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/d9tdnvenRa
— Jim Reuther (@jimmyreu81) December 3, 2017
And part of the Bills’ tailgating tradition has been to regularly destroy folding tables (which upstate New York native Rob Gronkowski admitted that he’s als0 done). One display involved jumping off the top of an RV:
Other attempts at table destruction weren’t as (initially) successful: