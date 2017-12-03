Patriots fans aren’t happy about this NFL MVP snub of Tom Brady

Having already won the award twice in his career, Tom Brady is poised to finish another NFL season worthy of being considered for the league’s MVP honors. The 40-year-old quarterback has led New England to its 17th straight winning season — a post-merger NFL record — as well as hit a slew of other milestones.

So when the NFL Network posted a tweet posing the MVP debate between Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz and Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Patriots fans felt a bit slighted by Brady’s omission.

Wentz vs. Wilson Two impressive seasons. Who's YOUR MVP? 📺: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/wVWVqrGVOK — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 3, 2017

I know that you just tweeted this to get me mad but I'm still mad https://t.co/wuIqGTCuR0 — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) December 3, 2017

The tweet garnered a little over 100 replies — many of which answered the question at hand without mentioning either of the two suggested responses.

TB12 the 🐐…no one is playing better — Thomas Silva (@onemorering) December 3, 2017

The competition is certainly close when comparing Wentz and Wilson’s stats to those of Brady, but purely numbers-wise, the five-time Super Bowl champion ultimately comes out on top. Neither Wentz, 24, nor Wilson, 29, have previously won the MVP award, though Wilson was named 2012 Rookie of the Year and has a Super Bowl title.