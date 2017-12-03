Tom Brady was pretty angry on the sidelines after a failed third-down conversion

Tom Brady New England Patriots
Tom Brady with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017. –Jim Rogash/Getty Images
The Patriots were the first team to get on the board Sunday against the Bills, but quarterback Tom Brady was not happy about the play preceding Stephen Gostkowski’s 50-yard field goal.

Following an incomplete pass intended for Brandin Cooks on third-and-11, Brady erupted in anger after a short exchange with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The two regrouped on the bench shortly after the outburst.

After the game, Brady said the interaction was “just football.”

