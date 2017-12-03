Tom Brady was pretty angry on the sidelines after a failed third-down conversion

The Patriots were the first team to get on the board Sunday against the Bills, but quarterback Tom Brady was not happy about the play preceding Stephen Gostkowski’s 50-yard field goal.

Following an incomplete pass intended for Brandin Cooks on third-and-11, Brady erupted in anger after a short exchange with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The two regrouped on the bench shortly after the outburst.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are … sorting things out. pic.twitter.com/T96qJRSwsk — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 3, 2017

After the game, Brady said the interaction was “just football.”

Brady on sideline argument with Josh McDaniels "It's just football, we've been around each other a lot. I love Josh." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/nrSQGdoETe — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) December 3, 2017