Watch Bill Belichick address Gronk’s late hit in handshake with Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott Bill Belichick
Sean McDermott talks to Bill Belichick after a game between the Bills and the Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won 23-3. –AP Photo/Rich Barnes
By
December 3, 2017

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had something to say about Rob Gronkowski’s “dirty” fourth-quarter hit on Buffalo’s cornerback Tre White. But so did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

McDermott expressed his thoughts directly to Belichick when the two met for a postgame handshake after New England’s 23-3 victory. While his words were muffled, Belichick’s message was crystal clear.

“I understand. It was bullshit,” he responded, before the pair parted ways. “I’m sorry. Yeah, I apologize.”

Watch their interaction below.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Bill Belichick
