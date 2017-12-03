Watch Bill Belichick address Gronk’s late hit in handshake with Sean McDermott

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had something to say about Rob Gronkowski’s “dirty” fourth-quarter hit on Buffalo’s cornerback Tre White. But so did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

McDermott expressed his thoughts directly to Belichick when the two met for a postgame handshake after New England’s 23-3 victory. While his words were muffled, Belichick’s message was crystal clear.

“I understand. It was bullshit,” he responded, before the pair parted ways. “I’m sorry. Yeah, I apologize.”

Watch their interaction below.

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017