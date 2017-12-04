Morning sports update: Bill Simmons thinks Rob Gronkowski should be suspended

The Patriots utilized a resurgent defense to extend their winning streak to eight games on Sunday, defeating the Bills 23-3.

Here are stories about that and a few other topics from around the world in sports:

Bill Simmons thinks Rob Gronkowski should receive a suspension for dirty hit: Media personality (and Patriots fan) Bill Simmons weighed in on his podcast about the impending treatment of Rob Gronkowski by ESPN, as well as the punishment the Patriots’ tight end should receive:

I will say tomorrow if it’s just pile on Gronkowski day with all the ESPN people, I’m probably not going to take it well. I might fire some tweets. ESPN just loves when it’s the Pats and there’s any sort of anything and they can come at the Pats. We all agree: Gronk, suspended for a game. There are 50-70 plays during a season that people get suspended for. He’s one of the 50-70. This happens all the time. That’s it, we all agree.

Bill Belichick addressed the Gronkowski situation with Bills coach Sean McDermott: In the postgame handshake with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, Bill Belichick apologized for Rob Gronkowski’s late hit.

The audio of McDermott is difficult to hear, but Belichick’s response is clear. (Boston.com)

Boston College heading to Yankee Stadium for bowl game: The Boston College football team officially has its bowl game matchup. After going 5-1 in their last six games to finish the regular season 7-5, BC will face Iowa at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27:

START SPREADING THE NEWS! The #BCEagles are heading to the @PinstripeBowl in New York City! Fourth bowl in five years for BC. Opponent information coming shortly. #BCEagles pic.twitter.com/qRdIJB0LVe — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) December 3, 2017

The Patriots continue to own the AFC East: After the Patriots once again dismantled a divisional opponent without too much anxiety on Sunday, Boston Globe columnist Tara Sullivan took New England’s competition to task:

Shame on you Bills, and Dolphins, and Jets, for making this so easy for the Patriots for so many years now, for turning in season after season of futility and inability to match wits, never mind quarterbacks, with the best-run franchise in the NFL, for living so consistently in the shadow of a Belichick-Brady combination that yes, will go down as the greatest combination of coach and athlete our sports landscape has ever known, but has been able to flourish because everyone else just wilts.

Daily highlight: Bears rookie Tarik Cohen reversed fields multiple times in a mazy punt return for a touchdown on Sunday against the 49ers: