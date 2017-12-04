Odell Beckham Jr. sparked a debate about Tom Brady’s sideline outburst

After erupting on the sidelines following a failed third-down conversion Sunday, Tom Brady classified his outburst as “just football.”

But some are wondering why there hasn’t been greater backlash toward Brady’s reaction, arguing that his fiery storm of words toward offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likely would have drawn criticism had it come from another player.

Injured Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. voiced his thoughts on Twitter early Monday morning, after a user tweeted his displeasure regarding the positive reception to Brady’s testy display. The individual took issue with the fact that Brady’s reaction was considered to be “passion,” while Beckham Jr.’s same “passion” would likely be interpreted differently.

It’s “passion” bro. Imagine if @OBJ_3 showed some of this “passion” towards any of his coaches… Smh #DoubleStandard https://t.co/FFocdQG0U9 — Sean Lyric (@Sean_Lyric) December 3, 2017

Beckham Jr. responded on Twitter, writing that he “literally had this exact same conversation today.” The 25-year-old went on to point out that he has been called “selfish” and “uncomposed,” among other things, despite watching “that man do that exact same thing for years.”

Listen when I say this is the craziest thing someone ever has tweeted or posted to me because I LITERALLY had this same conversation today about the EXACT thing ur takin about it. “There’s rules..and then there’s rules..” https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

Or ….immmaturity , or “needs to grow up” or “selfish” or… umm what else is it exactly that ‘they’ say…. or “umcomposed” no bro , I’ve watched that man do that exact same thing for years. Beat every time I cheered for in the super bowls… https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

He closed his message, however, by saying that he’s learned from Brady. Calling the 40-year-old the GOAT, Beckham Jr. expressed his admiration towards the five-time Super Bowl champion: “I’m following his lead.”

I learned from him. This is the 🐐. So I’m following his lead, I just may not know how to express it the same way. But don’t get it confused , how 12 feels about the game , I would have a hard time sayin that’s not EXACTLY how I feel. #GoatChasin https://t.co/WiTVSL31ar — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) December 4, 2017

During NFL preseason last year, Brady called Beckham Jr. “a great young player” whom he loves watching. The pair also swapped signed jerseys after the Patriots played the Giants at Met Life Stadium.