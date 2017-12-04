Read the NFL’s explanation for Rob Gronkowski’s one-game suspension

The NFL announced Monday afternoon that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended one game for his late hit on Tre’Davious White against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the punishment as a result of “multiple violations” of league rules. Runyan called Gronkowski’s actions “not incidental” in his letter to the 28-year-old, saying they “could have been avoided” and “placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

“The Competition Committee has clearly expressed its goal of ‘eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game,'” he wrote. “Those hits include the play you were involved in yesterday.”

Read the full memo below:

Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for 1 game for violation of unnecessary roughness rules pic.twitter.com/ySlimskMdh — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 4, 2017