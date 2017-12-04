Rob Gronkowski should find out Monday if he’ll be suspended

If Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is going to be suspended for hitting Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White after a play on Sunday, he should know on Monday.

NFL executive vice president of communications said the league hopes to have news on Gronkowski’s status by the end of the day.

“When it comes to suspensions we do our very best to let the team know as early in the week as possible,’’ Lockhart said. “Monday is our internal goal. So I would say on this one if there is some news from the league office we would try to get it to you by close of business today.’’

While White was lying face-down on the ground, Gronkowski dove onto White and slammed his arm into the back of White’s helmet. Gronkowski was penalized for unnecessary roughness and many called the play “dirty,’’ but he was not ejected.

The hit sent White into the concussion protocol, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott.

Gronkowski apologized to White while addressing the media after the game.

“First of all, I definitely want to apologize to [White]. I’m not in the business of that,’’ said Gronkowski. “It was a lot of frustration and I was just really frustrated at that moment. It just happened naturally through emotions and frustration. I don’t really believe in those types of shots like that, but just due to frustration and the game of football, emotions, that’s what happened.’’

White appeared to hold Gronkowski on the play leading up to the altercation, then pushed off him to make an interception. Upset that a penalty was not called. Gronkowski