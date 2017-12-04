Rob Gronkowski’s hit on Tre’Davious White adds tension to Bills, Pats

Tre'Davious White intercepts Tom Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski.
Tre'Davious White intercepts Tom Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
JOHN WAWROW
AP,
2:47 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Running back LeSean McCoy isn’t sure if the bad blood between the Bills and Patriots — and increased by tight end Rob Gronkowski’s hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White — will carry over in three weeks when the AFC East rivals meet again in New England.

What the Bills running back is certain of is how much Buffalo needs to correct on offense if it plans to remain in the playoff hunt by then.

“Yeah, it was a nasty and dirty play. I’ve never seen him do that before,” McCoy said of how Gronkowski led with his shoulder in pile-driving a defenseless White in the back of the head in the fourth quarter of New England’s 23-3 win Sunday.

Advertisement

White sustained a potential concussion in being hit after he intercepted Tom Brady’s pass with 4:50 remaining.

Gronkowski was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

“He’s a hell of a player, and a good person. Surprising,” McCoy said. “But there are more important things to talk about.”

One concern is an offense, which was limited to scoring a field goal, and came away with no points on two drives inside the Patriots 10. Another is Buffalo facing the possibility of being without starter Tyrod Taylor , who was sidelined by a left knee injury.

If Taylor’s injury proves serious, Buffalo (6-6) would be forced to continue its late-season playoff push with rookie Nathan Peterman, who two weeks ago threw five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We’ll see,” McCoy said. “If Tyrod can’t go, we’ll support Nate and try to make it easier for him.”

Taylor was hurt on the first play from scrimmage and continued playing through the first minute of the fourth quarter. He would only nod his head, “yes,” when asked by The Associated Press if he was OK following the game.

The Patriots (10-2) won their eighth straight game and inched closer to clinching their ninth consecutive AFC East title.

Advertisement

After settling for field goals in building a 9-3 first-half lead, Rex Burkhead scored two touchdowns rushing on New England’s first two possessions of the third quarter.

New England won its 14th consecutive road game — the NFL’s second-best streak behind San Francisco’s 18-0 run spanning the 1988-90 seasons. The Patriots also improved to 30-5 over Buffalo since Bill Belichick took over in 2000.

Quarterback Tom Brady improved to 27-3 over the Bills to break Brett Favre’s NFL record for most wins by a quarterback against one opponent. Favre beat Detroit 26 times.

Brady’s frustrations spilled over in the first quarter after a 14-play drive ended with a 50-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski. TV cameras caught Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in a heated discussion on the sideline.

“It’s just football,” Brady said. “We’ve been around each other a lot. I love Josh.”

TOM TERRIFIC

Brady finished 21 of 30 for 256 yards and an interception, and became the fourth player to top 65,000 career yards. Improving his total to 65,214, he joins Peyton Manning (71,940), Favre (71,838) and Drew Brees (69,409).

Brady also won his 55th career game in December, most by a quarterback in any calendar month.

TOM NOT-SO TERRIFIC

Brady, whose 66 touchdowns against the Bills are his most against any opponent, failed to throw one for just the fourth game against Buffalo. The previous time that happened was in a 17-9 loss in the 2014 season finale, when Brady played just one half. He was also shutout in a 31-0 loss in the 2003 season opener, as well as his first win against the Bills — 12-9 on Dec. 16, 2001.

Advertisement

FAMILIAR FADE

Buffalo has lost four of five since getting off to a 5-2 start. The Bills have failed to have a winning record through 12 games in all but two seasons (7-5 in both 2000 and 2014) during their 17-year playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.

WILDCAT

Third-string quarterback Joe Webb had three carries for 27 yards as the Bills introduced a wildcat wrinkle to their offense. Webb also had one incompletion, overthrowing a wide-open Travaris Cadet over the middle.

COLD WELCOME

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wasn’t received warmly upon his return to Buffalo. Gilmore, selected 10th by the Bills in the 2012 draft, signed a five-year, $65 million contract with New England in March.

Credited with three tackles and two passes defensed, Gilmore was booed each time a pass was thrown in his direction.

“Yeah, I’m not surprised,” Gilmore said. “They are fans and they feel some type of way that I am on the Patriots, so it’s all good.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Simmons thinks Rob Gronkowski should be suspended December 4, 2017 | 8:24 AM
College Sports
Arizona State hires former NFL coach Herm Edwards December 3, 2017 | 11:57 PM
Shohei Ohtani Japan
Boston Red Sox
Shohei Ohtani rules out Red Sox and Yankees, prefers West Coast December 3, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Sean McDermott Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had something to say to Sean McDermott about Gronk's controversial late hit December 3, 2017 | 7:54 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, center, is slow to get up after a play against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
NFL
Bills face QB questions after Taylor hurt in loss to Pats December 3, 2017 | 7:33 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo sparks game-winning, 86-yard drive in first start for 49ers December 3, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Orchard Park, NY - 12/03/2017 - (3rd quarter) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is swarmed by the New England Patriots defensive tackle Deatrich Wise (91) and New England Patriots outside linebacker David Harris (45) for a sack during the third quarter. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 04Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.4.226261402.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-3 win over the Bills December 3, 2017 | 6:04 PM
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Marquise Brown celebrate a touchdown.
College Sports
Oklahoma, Georgia headed to Rose Bowl for playoff semifinal December 3, 2017 | 6:02 PM
Orchard Park, NY - 12/03/2017 - (1st quarter) New England Patriots defensive end Eric Lee (55) celebrates his interception with New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first quarter. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 04Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.4.226261402.
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: 23 thoughts on the Patriots' imperfect victory over the Bills December 3, 2017 | 5:26 PM
NFL
Dolphins end 5-game losing streak by beating Broncos 35-9 December 3, 2017 | 5:21 PM
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.
Golf
Rickie Fowler rallies with 61 to win in Tiger Woods' return December 3, 2017 | 5:19 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to catch the ball during the third quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
A frustrated Rob Gronkowski apologized for his 'dirty' play December 3, 2017 | 5:14 PM
NFL
McCown, Chiefs' poor discipline lead Jets to wild 38-31 win December 3, 2017 | 4:57 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots win eighth straight with 23-3 victory over Bills December 3, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his players after winning the ACC Championship.
College Sports
Clemson-Alabama playoff rivalry continues in Sugar Bowl December 3, 2017 | 4:11 PM
A spectator holds up a sign during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New England Patriots
Tailgating Bills fans burned a Brady jersey, jumped off an RV to break a table December 3, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots fans aren't happy about this NFL Network snub of Tom Brady December 3, 2017 | 2:32 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady erupted on the sidelines after a failed conversion December 3, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Olympics
What would banning Russia mean for the Winter Olympics? December 3, 2017 | 12:26 PM
The Silverdome's attempted implosion.
Sports News
Blasts fail to bring down upper section of Silverdome December 3, 2017 | 12:23 PM
Kansas City Chiefs' Darrelle Revis warms-up before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
The Chiefs made Darrelle Revis a captain against the Jets December 3, 2017 | 12:19 PM
College Sports
AP Top 25: 'Bama over Ohio State in last regular-season poll December 3, 2017 | 11:49 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) rushes by the block of offensive tackle Nate Solder (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Bills game December 3, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask takes a drink of water during a timeout in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia. The Bruins won 3-0. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Boston Bruins
Bruins hand Flyers 10th straight loss with 3-0 win December 2, 2017 | 4:09 PM
Boston Celtics
Irving scores 19 points as Celtics top Suns 116-111 December 2, 2017 | 3:50 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo: From Tom Brady's backup to 49ers' starting quarterback December 2, 2017 | 3:19 PM
Shohei Otani Japan
MLB
In Japan, Shohei Ohtani is a special player but definitely not Babe Ruth December 2, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Bill Belichick sneakers
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick to join Patriots in 'My Cause, My Cleats' December 2, 2017 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 FILE photo, Yale's Jack Montague, right, passes the ball around SMU's Markus Kennedy during an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas. Court documents show that Yale alumni are helping fund a lawsuit filed by Montague, who was expelled from the school for sexual misconduct. Montague told attorneys in a court deposition that between $25,000 and $30,000 has been raised from alumni to help fund the lawsuit, in which he claims he was wrongly expelled in 2016. He is seeking monetary damages and to be readmitted to the Ivy League school. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
College Sports
Yale alumni contribute to former star athlete's sex-expulsion case December 2, 2017 | 11:13 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens retold the time Evan Turner gave the media 'fake news' December 2, 2017 | 11:10 AM