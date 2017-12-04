Against Miami, Tom Brady apparently had no idea who Eric Lee was

The defensive end certainly made a name for himself against the Bills a week later.

Eric Lee New England Patriots
Eric Lee celebrates his interception during the first quarter. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
12:43 PM

Late season Patriots pick-up Eric Lee made his presence known against the Bills on Sunday. The 23-year-old defensive end recorded an interception and one-and-a-half sacks against Buffalo — where he previously was a member of the practice squad before signing with New England at the end of November.

Having also recorded a sack and four tackles against Miami, Lee is beginning to prove his ability to contribute in just two appearances with his new defensive line. The turn of events happened so fast, however, that quarterback Tom Brady didn’t even know who his teammate was when he made his Patriots debut in Week 12.

Advertisement

According to Sunday’s CBS broadcast, Tony Romo said that Brady had to ask wide receiver Danny Amendola about the new No. 55 in the middle of the team’s game against the Dolphins. Former Patriots defensive end Cassisus Marsh had worn the number earlier this season before getting released the same day Lee was signed.

“As a quarterback for the team, [Brady] looks up last week against Miami — him and Danny Amendola are sitting on the bench — he looks up at the monitor and goes, ‘Oh good job! By… Eric… Lee…'” Romo said. “He looks over to Amendola and asks, ‘Who’s Eric Lee?'”

Brady wasn’t the only one getting confused, though. Romo admitted that the personnel change had also tripped him up and added that the mixups happen “all the time” in the NFL.

“I thought it was Marsh because we’ve called games before and 55’s been Marsh all year,” Romo told sportscaster Jim Nantz. “Then they got Lee, so you’re like, ‘Oh right. It’s Lee.'”

When asked about Lee’s transition to the team, New England’s head coach Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for the young addition.

He’s done the things that we’ve asked him to do and he’s done them at a pretty good level. He’s only been here a couple weeks, so there’s still a lot of things for him to learn. There are finer points on various plays that, when he seems them again, he’ll recognize them quicker or react a little bit differently.

But, overall, he’s done a solid job for us in the things that he’s been asked to do. He was asked to do a little more yesterday than he was last week against Miami, so maybe that role will increase, maybe it will stay the same, maybe it will decrease a little bit depending on the game plan and so forth.

We’ll just have to see how that goes, but the last two weeks, the opportunities he’s had, he’s given us some good plays and I’m glad we have him.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Ben McAdoo New York Giants
NFL
New York Giants reportedly fire coach Ben McAdoo December 4, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Tre White Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
What punishment is Gronk facing? Here are some precedents December 4, 2017 | 11:32 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Milwaukee. Estranged point guard Derrick Rose has returned to the Cavaliers. The former NBA MVP left the team on Nov. 9 after being sidelined with a sprained left ankle. His latest injury had Rose contemplating whether to continue playing, but the Cavs said Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, that Rose has rejoined the team to resume treatment and rehabilitation. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn, File)
NBA
Derrick Rose returns to Cavaliers to resume rehab on sprained ankle December 4, 2017 | 11:29 AM
In this Nov. 30, 2017, photo, a Quick Draw lotto sheet is seen on the bar at the William Hill Sports Bar inside Monmouth Park racetrack in West Long Branch, N.J.
Sports News
Supreme Court taking up sports betting case December 4, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Nov. 2017.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says Gronk gets held by defenders 'the whole game' December 4, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Charlie Baker
Local News
Gov. Baker says he supports PawSox move to Worcester December 4, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez
Hernandez lawyers want to keep daughter's lawsuit separate December 4, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants
New England Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. sparked a debate about Tom Brady's sideline outburst December 4, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Simmons thinks Rob Gronkowski should be suspended December 4, 2017 | 8:24 AM
In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia skates her free program at the Rostelekom Cup ISU Grand Prix figure skating event.
Olympics
Figure skater Medvedeva to address IOC on doping December 4, 2017 | 6:06 AM
Tre'Davious White intercepts Tom Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski's hit on Tre'Davious White adds tension to Bills, Pats December 4, 2017 | 2:47 AM
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Edwin Moses poses for photos as he arrives for the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany.
Sports News
Olympic star Edwin Moses remarkably recovers from head injuries December 4, 2017 | 2:36 AM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Boston, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
College Sports
Pinstripe Bowl berth a reward for BC's faith in Addazio December 4, 2017 | 2:15 AM
College Sports
Arizona State hires former NFL coach Herm Edwards December 3, 2017 | 11:57 PM
Shohei Ohtani Japan
Boston Red Sox
Shohei Ohtani rules out Red Sox and Yankees, prefers West Coast December 3, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Sean McDermott Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick had something to say to Sean McDermott about Gronk's controversial late hit December 3, 2017 | 7:54 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, center, is slow to get up after a play against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
NFL
Bills face QB questions after Taylor hurt in loss to Pats December 3, 2017 | 7:33 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo sparks game-winning, 86-yard drive in first start for 49ers December 3, 2017 | 6:17 PM
Orchard Park, NY - 12/03/2017 - (3rd quarter) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is swarmed by the New England Patriots defensive tackle Deatrich Wise (91) and New England Patriots outside linebacker David Harris (45) for a sack during the third quarter. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 04Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.4.226261402.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-3 win over the Bills December 3, 2017 | 6:04 PM
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Marquise Brown celebrate a touchdown.
College Sports
Oklahoma, Georgia headed to Rose Bowl for playoff semifinal December 3, 2017 | 6:02 PM
Orchard Park, NY - 12/03/2017 - (1st quarter) New England Patriots defensive end Eric Lee (55) celebrates his interception with New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first quarter. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 04Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.4.226261402.
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: 23 thoughts on the Patriots' imperfect victory over the Bills December 3, 2017 | 5:26 PM
NFL
Dolphins end 5-game losing streak by beating Broncos 35-9 December 3, 2017 | 5:21 PM
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.
Golf
Rickie Fowler rallies with 61 to win in Tiger Woods' return December 3, 2017 | 5:19 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to catch the ball during the third quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
A frustrated Rob Gronkowski apologized for his 'dirty' play December 3, 2017 | 5:14 PM
NFL
McCown, Chiefs' poor discipline lead Jets to wild 38-31 win December 3, 2017 | 4:57 PM
New England Patriots
Patriots win eighth straight with 23-3 victory over Bills December 3, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his players after winning the ACC Championship.
College Sports
Clemson-Alabama playoff rivalry continues in Sugar Bowl December 3, 2017 | 4:11 PM
A spectator holds up a sign during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New England Patriots
Tailgating Bills fans burned a Brady jersey, jumped off an RV to break a table December 3, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots fans aren't happy about this NFL Network snub of Tom Brady December 3, 2017 | 2:32 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady erupted on the sidelines after a failed conversion December 3, 2017 | 1:47 PM