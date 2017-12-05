Dolphins coach Adam Gase explained why teams willingly give Tom Brady the ball to start the game

No team in the NFL is known for “doubling up” more than the Patriots. It’s the terminology used for scoring right at the end of the first half, followed by another score to open the second.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase even admitted to his fear of it in a recent interview with reporters. As Gase explained, he would rather give Tom Brady the ball to start the game than allow the Patriots a chance of doubling up:

Well, if we take the ball, you know what’s going to happen at the end of the half right? They’re going to have six minutes left, they’re going to use all of the clock, and then they’re going to get the ball (again) and we’ll be on the sideline and they’ve got a chance to have two scores without us touching the ball.

In the first matchup with the Patriots, Gase gave Brady and New England the ball to start the game. At first glance, the strategy worked (the Patriots went three-and-out). But, as Gase explained, it quickly backfired:

Our defense went three-and-out last time, and we got caught on a fake punt. That’s a prime example of everybody has to do their job. We’ve got to be where we’re supposed to be and when we do have a … It’s complementary football. It’s what they do best. We have to do a better job of it. If we get a three-and-out, we can’t allow a fake punt. That’s where we need to be better.

Additionally, the second half didn’t go Miami’s way either. The Dolphins went three-and-out, and the Patriots immediately got the ball and drove 77 yards for another touchdown.