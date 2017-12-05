Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski’s appeal will reportedly be heard Tuesday

The Celtics defeated the Bucks and the Bruins lost to the Predators on Monday night.

Here are a few other stories from around the world of sports:

The NFL will reportedly hear Rob Gronkowski’s appeal of his one-game suspension today over the phone:

Stephon Gilmore is earning his free agent salary: After a slow start to the season–where many criticized him, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has come on strong in the team’s eight-game winning streak.

The 27-year-old defensive back allowed jut two catches for 22 yards against his former team, the Buffalo Bills. As Patriots fans look into a possible playoff run, Gilmore’s quality could prove a difference maker. (NESN)

The latest on Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was carted off the field on Monday Night Football:

How the Celtics defeated an MVP candidate: In Monday night’s win over the Bucks, the Celtics defeated one of the NBA’s emerging stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the astoundingly athletic 22-year-old Milwaukee forward, led all scorers in the game with 40 points.

Yet the Celtics prevailed, thanks to a team first approach that has carried them to an NBA-best record. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: The dunk didn’t count, but Kyrie Irving throwing it off the glass to Jaylen Brown was still a fantastic thing to see:

