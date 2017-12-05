Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski’s appeal will reportedly be heard Tuesday

The Celtics defeated the Bucks and the Bruins lost to the Predators on Monday night.

Here are a few other stories from around the world of sports:

The NFL will reportedly hear Rob Gronkowski’s appeal of his one-game suspension today over the phone:

League source says Gronk’s appeal of his 1-game suspension is today. Derrick Brooks will be the appeals officer. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 5, 2017

Gronk’s appeal will be done over the phone https://t.co/ToZnEBHDrj — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 5, 2017

Stephon Gilmore is earning his free agent salary: After a slow start to the season–where many criticized him, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has come on strong in the team’s eight-game winning streak.

The 27-year-old defensive back allowed jut two catches for 22 yards against his former team, the Buffalo Bills. As Patriots fans look into a possible playoff run, Gilmore’s quality could prove a difference maker. (NESN)

The latest on Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who was carted off the field on Monday Night Football:

As the #Steelers said in today's wee hours: Ryan Shazier underwent a CT scan and an MRI last night in Cincy. They are hopeful swelling will continue to recede, he'll continue to improve and that he'll be able to come home to Pittsburgh today. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 5, 2017

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier has shown promising signs this morning. I’m told he has some movement in his lower extremities after last night’s back injury, but the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2017

How the Celtics defeated an MVP candidate: In Monday night’s win over the Bucks, the Celtics defeated one of the NBA’s emerging stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the astoundingly athletic 22-year-old Milwaukee forward, led all scorers in the game with 40 points.

Yet the Celtics prevailed, thanks to a team first approach that has carried them to an NBA-best record. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: The dunk didn’t count, but Kyrie Irving throwing it off the glass to Jaylen Brown was still a fantastic thing to see: