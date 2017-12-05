NFL upholds Rob Gronkowski’s 1-game suspension

Orchard Park, NY - 12/03/2017 - (4th quarter) New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) stands by as he waits for the officials ruling after his hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the fourth quarter. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at New Era Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 04Patriots-Bills, LOID: 8.4.226261402.
Rob Gronkowski stands by as he waits for the officials' ruling after his hit on Bills' Tre'Davious White during the fourth quarter. –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
AP,
6:28 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The NFL has denied Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s appeal of a one-game suspension for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White.

The league announced the decision of appeals officer Derrick Brooks on Tuesday.

White was face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass in Buffalo on Sunday when Gronkowski body-slammed him, driving his forearm into White’s back and head. Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness, but not kicked out of the game. White went into the concussion protocol.

Gronkowski, who apologized for the hit , will serve his suspension against Miami next Monday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

