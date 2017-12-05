Tom Brady addressed whether the NFL holds a double standard for him

In the wake of recent conversation suggesting that he is treated differently compared to other players across the league, Tom Brady said Monday night he doesn’t think that’s the case.

The five-time Super Bowl champion was the subject of much discussion following his sideline outburst Sunday afternoon, as many believe his actions were interpreted more positively on account of simply being Tom Brady.

“How people may view it, I don’t know, that’s for them to view,” Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray. “I don’t view those things like that, personally.”

The 40-year-old said he isn’t “going to make a lot” of the fiery interaction with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and chalked up his explosive reaction to one thing: emotions.

“For me, it’s a game of emotion,” Brady explained. “Sometimes emotions boil over, and that’s sports. We’re not going out there to be choir boys. Football is an emotional game. There’s a lot at stake.”

As for how he was able to calm down after the outburst, it’s nothing complicated.

“I realized I wish I made a better play, first of all. Because that would have put us in position to score a touchdown,” he said. “I got to the sideline, took a deep breath, and then got refocused on what we needed to do. You just move on. I’m happy we won, and hopefully we can do the same this week.”

Brady also confirmed there is no residual animosity between him and McDaniels. Just a year a part in age, the two have been working together for over a decade in New England.

“I’m a very emotional person, so is Josh,” he told Gray. “I love Josh. I have a lot of respect for him. We moved on pretty quickly after that.”