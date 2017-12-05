Tom Brady wished his daughter a happy fifth birthday

With no Patriots practice on the agenda, quarterback Tom Brady could spend all of Tuesday with his birthday girl. The 40-year-old wished his daughter, Vivian Lake, a happy fifth birthday via Instagram, writing “5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!!”

Vivian is the younger of Brady’s two children with wife Gisele Bündchen. Their son, Benjamin, will be celebrating his eighth birthday on Dec. 9.

