Former Patriots coach Ron Meyer dies at 76

Former Patriots coach Ron Meyer, who might be best remembered for his role in the 1982 “snowplow’’ game, has died. It was announced Tuesday. He was 76.

Meyer also coached in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and in the college ranks at Southern Methodist and UNLV. UNLV announced Meyer’s death on Twitter.

Former @unlvfootball head coach Ron Meyer, winningest coach by percentage in program history, dies at the age of 76: https://t.co/CDGZiVRbE6 pic.twitter.com/xeekjPnjzI — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) December 6, 2017

Colts owner Jim Irsay, whose father owned the team when Meyer was its coach from 1986-91, paid tribute to Meyer.

Rest in peace, Ron Meyer, our colorful head coach from '86-'91. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ron and his family.



Led us to our first playoff appearance in Indy era, in '87. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 6, 2017

Devastated to hear the passing of my coach and great friend Ron Meyer. My mom and I loved Coach Meyer. He was a great man. Coach and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless Coach Meyer! — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) December 5, 2017