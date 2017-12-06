Odell Beckham Jr. follows up Tom Brady tweets with new Instagram video

The 40-second bit splices together on-field footage of Beckham Jr. and Brady.

Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts during an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons. –Brad Penner/AP
By
2:15 PM

On Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. proclaimed he’s “#GOATChasin.” 

On Wednesday, he posted a video to prove it.

The injured Giants wide receiver shared a montage to his Instagram account that spliced together clips of him and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady engaging in nearly identical on-field expressions. Set to Drake’s “6 God,” the post shows the two players yelling and getting fired up — both in positive and negative contexts.

🐐chasin.

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

One of the featured clips was from the Patriots-Bills game on Sunday, when Brady erupted on the sideline toward Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. His sideline outburst prompted Beckham Jr. to express the dichotomy between the treatment Brady receives and that of others around the NFL.

The 25-year-old shared on Twitter that he has received criticism and backlash for the same reactions that Brady has received praise and adulation. Despite suggesting there is a double standard in the league, Beckham Jr. emphasized that “how 12 feels about the game” is essentially exactly how he feels, too.

Asked if he feels that his actions are interpreted differently because of who he is, Brady said he doesn’t think that’s the case.

“How people may view it, I don’t know, that’s for them to view,” Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray. “I don’t view those things like that, personally.”

“For me, it’s a game of emotion,” the 40-year-old continued. “Sometimes emotions boil over, and that’s sports. We’re not going out there to be choir boys. Football is an emotional game. There’s a lot at stake.”

