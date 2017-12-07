Tre’Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski’s suspension ‘a joke’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White shook nervously in anger at his locker Thursday while accusing Patriots Rob Gronkowski of being a dirty player for blindsiding him in the back of the head.

As for the NFL issuing Gronkowski a one-game suspension for the hit last Sunday, White turned away from the television cameras and muttered: “It’s a joke, dog.” White then turned back toward the cameras and said he didn’t know what to say before noting that Gronkowski could have broken his neck.

“I don’t know what to say on that,” he told reporters. “I’m laying there, he [hit] me with my back turned. He could’ve broken my neck. I’ve got a son to raise.”

For those referencing Rob Gronkowski's apology after the #Bills–#Patriots game, here is my exchange with Tre'Davious White today about whether or not he's heard from Gronk since the play. pic.twitter.com/c1kDq6yXgL — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 7, 2017

White made his first comments since being hit by Gronkowski with 4:50 left in Buffalo’s 23-3 loss to the Patriots. White lay near the New England sideline after intercepting a Tom Brady pass. Gronkowski led with his forearm and struck White in the back of the helmet. Gronkowski was penalized for unnecessary roughness following the play, and then issued a one-game suspension by the NFL a day later.

White was dazed and immediately evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Thursday, putting him in a position to play Sunday when Buffalo (6-6) hosts Indianapolis (3-9).