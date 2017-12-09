FROM

Tom Brady still feels bad about outburst with Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Patriots won 23-3. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
By
December 9, 2017

FOXBOROUGH — Josh McDaniels made it clear earlier in the week that he and Tom Brady had moved on from the sideline spat that was captured on the CBS broadcast last Sunday against the Bills.

“It’s a very competitive game, an emotional game. Things like that can happen,’’ McDaniels said last Tuesday during a conference call. “Being in the game a long time, and understanding Tommy’s a very emotional person and player, it’s part of what makes him great. You know it’s never personal.’’

The outburst, which featured Brady hollering at the Patriots offensive coordinator on the sideline following an incompletion on third and 11, was still bothering the quarterback nearly a week later, though.

