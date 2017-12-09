Tom Brady still feels bad about outburst with Josh McDaniels

FOXBOROUGH — Josh McDaniels made it clear earlier in the week that he and Tom Brady had moved on from the sideline spat that was captured on the CBS broadcast last Sunday against the Bills.

“It’s a very competitive game, an emotional game. Things like that can happen,’’ McDaniels said last Tuesday during a conference call. “Being in the game a long time, and understanding Tommy’s a very emotional person and player, it’s part of what makes him great. You know it’s never personal.’’

The outburst, which featured Brady hollering at the Patriots offensive coordinator on the sideline following an incompletion on third and 11, was still bothering the quarterback nearly a week later, though.