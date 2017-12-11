Alan Branch left Patriots-Dolphins with a knee injury

The Patriots defense was already without several important pieces going into the Monday night clash against the Dolphins in Miami. Things got worse during the first half, as another New England lineman went down with an injury.

Alan Branch, a veteran of both the 2014 and 2016 Patriots Super Bowl teams, suffered what the team called a knee injury in Miami. At first, the defensive tackle was able to go back into the game, but he couldn’t keep going:

Alan Branch went back to the locker room. Slowly. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) December 12, 2017

Eventually, the Patriots officially ruled him out:

#Patriots injury update: DL Alan Branch (knee) will not return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 12, 2017