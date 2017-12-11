Derek Jeter passed up the MLB Winter Meetings for the Patriots-Dolphins game

The MLB Winter Meetings are officially underway at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Florida. But Marlins part-owner Derek Jeter is nowhere to be found. In Orlando, that is.

The retired shortstop-turned-baseball executive was spotted at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Dolphins take on the Patriots Monday night.

A reminder that Derek Jeter, who is at MNF instead of the Winter Meetings, is getting PAID $5M a year in salary/management fee/travel budget by the new owners, which includes him. pic.twitter.com/UxLlEwFX8o — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2017

Many are displeased with Jeter’s absence, arguing that he should be present to explain the Marlins’ offseason moves. The team is coming off a blockbuster trade with the Yankees for National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

The Marlins are executing major franchise-changing deals, including the swap of their best player, and the head of baseball operations — Derek Jeter — should be at the winter meetings to explain the moves; it's a responsibility that comes with the title. He is not here. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 11, 2017

While the entire baseball world congregates in Orlando, the most-talked about man in the game, Derek Jeter, sits in a suite at Hard Rock Stadium watching Patriots-Dolphins. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 12, 2017