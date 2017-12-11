Tom Brady sets single-season passing record for quarterbacks over 40

Tom Brady has reached another career milestone.

The five-time Super Bowl champion broke the single-season record for most passing yards by a quarterback age 40 or older early in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins Monday night.

Brady had 3,632 passing yards heading into the contest and needed just 46 yards to surpass Warren Moon’s mark of 3,678 yards. Despite going 0-for-4 in the first quarter, he completed 11 passes for 92 yards in the second.

🐐 jumps over 🌙. Tom Brady passes Warren Moon (3,678) for the most passing yards in a single season by a 40-year-old QB. #GoPats — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 12, 2017

Among all quarterbacks, Brady ranks fourth on the all-time list for most career passing yards — only behind Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees.