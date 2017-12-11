Tom Brady sparked waves of nostalgia with this pregame pass to one of his favorite receivers

It’s been several years since they last teamed up on the field, but Tom Brady and Randy Moss showed no signs of rust during the Patriots’ pregame warmups Monday night.

While getting loose for New England’s game against Miami, Brady hit one of his former targets on the sideline just like old times — except Moss was in a suit and tie this go-around.

Moss, who retired from NFL in 2013, is now a football analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. During his 14-year career, he played three full seasons with the Patriots and was a part of their historic 16-0 run. In 2007, Moss set the single-season record for most receiving touchdowns in NFL history.

At the time, Brady also set the single-season record for passing touchdowns but was later surpassed by Peyton Manning in 2013.