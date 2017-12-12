Bill Belichick was not happy with a question about the Steelers

Bill Belichick was in a predictably unhappy mood following the Patriots’ Monday night loss in Miami. And he was especially displeased when a reporter asked him if his team’s poor play could be attributed to a lack of focus on the Dolphins.

After the Patriots lost to their AFC East opponents 27-20, Belichick was asked if some of the problem was on players looking ahead to the Steelers game next week. The Patriots and Steelers are both vying for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture.

“No,” said Belichick. “Give me a break. Any questions about the game, or no?”

Belichick asked if the Patriots were looking ahead to Pittsburgh "No. Gimme a break. Any questions about the game." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/fLiskVczPG — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) December 12, 2017