Dolphins’ Jordan Phillips calls Patriots’ David Andrews ‘dirty player’ in Instagram post

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has called New England Patriots center David Andrews a “dirty player” in an Instagram post.

Phillips’ comment Tuesday was accompanied by a video of the play on which he injured his left leg in Monday night’s Miami victory.

@nfl @espn let’s see what y’all do about this……. @bear_6060 what’s good wit you? #dirtyplayer #cantblock A post shared by Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Andrews went at Phillips’ legs trying to block him on a screen pass. Phillips limped off the field, but later returned to the game.

“#dirtyplayer #cantblock,” Phillips wrote.

Miami coach Adam Gase declined to say whether he had an issue with the block.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL