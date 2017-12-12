Dolphins’ Suh dismisses Patriots offense as ‘fairly simple’

The Patriots offense, which was flying high going into the Monday night clash with the Dolphins, was shut down for most of the game in Miami. Afterward, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had a concise explanation.

Speaking to reporters following Miami’s 27-20 win over New England, Suh dismissed Tom Brady and the NFL’s number one passing attack as “fairly simple”:

Suh says once you watch tape of Patriots “fairly simple offense” it’s easier to stop if you don’t make mistakes. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 12, 2017

Suh recorded one of two Dolphins sacks during the game, holding the Patriots to an astounding 0-11 on third down:

Patriots: 0-11 on 3rd down 1st time failing to convert a 3rd down since going 0-6 in 1991 vs Phoenix Cardinals Tom Brady was 14 years old when that game was played pic.twitter.com/r217ViF867 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2017