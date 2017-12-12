Dolphins’ Suh dismisses Patriots offense as ‘fairly simple’

The Dolphins defense celebrates a sack of Tom Brady.
The Dolphins defense celebrates a sack of Tom Brady. –Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By
7:54 AM

The Patriots offense, which was flying high going into the Monday night clash with the Dolphins, was shut down for most of the game in Miami. Afterward, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had a concise explanation.

Speaking to reporters following Miami’s 27-20 win over New England, Suh dismissed Tom Brady and the NFL’s number one passing attack as “fairly simple”:

Suh recorded one of two Dolphins sacks during the game, holding the Patriots to an astounding 0-11 on third down:

Ndamukong Suh sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter.
