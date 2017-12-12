Patriots to sign wide receiver Kenny Britt

Wide receiver Kenny Britt is signing with the Patriots, according to a league source.

Patriots receivers struggled in the loss to the Dolphins Monday night, with Brandin Cooks managing just one catch on eight targets. Chris Hogan caught one pass on five targets.

At 6 feet 3 inches, Britt will provide a big target for quarterback Tom Brady. The ninth-year pro had more than 1,000 yards receiving last season with the Los Angeles Rams, but struggled this season with the Cleveland Browns and was released last week.