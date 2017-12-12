FROM

Patriots to sign wide receiver Kenny Britt

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Kenny Britt had 18 catches and two touchdowns in nine games with Cleveland. –Frank Victores / AP
By
5:18 PM

Wide receiver Kenny Britt is signing with the Patriots, according to a league source.

Patriots receivers struggled in the loss to the Dolphins Monday night, with Brandin Cooks managing just one catch on eight targets. Chris Hogan caught one pass on five targets.

At 6 feet 3 inches, Britt will provide a big target for quarterback Tom Brady. The ninth-year pro had more than 1,000 yards receiving last season with the Los Angeles Rams, but struggled this season with the Cleveland Browns and was released last week.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
