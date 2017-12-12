Tom Brady intercepted twice as Dolphins beat Patriots 27-20

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tom Brady looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
STEVEN WINE
AP,
12:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady was intercepted twice by Xavien Howard and held without a third-down conversion Monday night, and the Miami Dolphins snapped the New England Patriots’ eight-game winning streak with a surprising 27-20 victory.

The Dolphins (6-7) were 11-point underdogs at home, but they kept the Patriots (10-3) from clinching their ninth consecutive AFC East title — at least for another week.

Brady went 24 for 43 for 233 yards and one touchdown. Miami sacked him twice and hit him five times, and held the Patriots to 25 yards rushing. New England was 0 for 11 on third down.

The Dolphins’ Jay Cutler threw for 263 yards and three scores, including two to Jarvis Landry. Kenyan Drake had 114 yards rushing and 79 receiving.

Advertisement

A Brady touchdown pass cut the deficit to 10 points with 13 minutes left, but the Patriots’ next three possessions netted 5 yards. After a New England field goal, Miami sealed the victory by recovering an onside kick with 53 seconds to go.

The Dolphins wore the uniforms from their perfect 1972 season and looked the part. For the first time in four prime-time appearances this season, they rose to the occasion.

Miami tried to turn the game into a laugher in the third quarter when Landry caught a touchdown pass and then set the ball down in the end zone and pumped it repeatedly — an apparent reference to the Patriots’ Deflategate scandal.

Coach Adam Gase beat New England for the first time in four tries. His team snapped the Patriots’ 14-game road winning streak, second-best ever behind San Francisco’s 18 in a row from 1988-90.

Gase threw a lot of wrinkles at the Patriots early, with tight end MarQueis Gray and receivers Landry and Jakeem Grant taking turns lining up in the backfield. Cutler spun out of the grasp of blitzing safety Jordan Richards to throw a completion that kept Miami’s first touchdown drive going.

The 5-foot-7 Grant made a leaping catch against Malcolm Butler his first career touchdown reception, a 25-yarder.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Patriots sputtered without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who served a one-game suspension for a late hit to the head of an opponent.

Ball hawk

Brady underthrew an open Brandin Cooks deep, and Howard closed for the interception and a 29-yard return to set up a touchdown. Howard also had two interceptions a week ago against Denver.

Brady came into the game with only four interceptions all season.

Slow start

The temperature was 55 degrees at kickoff — frosty by Miami standards — and the Patriots were sluggish from the outset. They were outgained 123 yards to 2 in the first quarter, when Brady went 0 for 4 with an interception.

Anthem

The Dolphins’ Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas knelt in protest during the national anthem, as they’ve done for most of the season. Stills was nominated by his teammates last week for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Injuries

Patriots DT Alan Branch left the game with a knee injury. Starting S Patrick Chung limped off in the final minute.

Up next

The Patriots visit AFC North champion Pittsburgh on Sunday in a possible playoff preview.

The Dolphins play the Bills in two of their final three games, including Sunday at Buffalo.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Alan Branch joined the Patriots in 2014.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch left Patriots-Dolphins with a knee injury December 11, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Derek Jeter
New England Patriots
Derek Jeter passed up the MLB Winter Meetings for the Patriots-Dolphins game December 11, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
Bulls blow out Celtics 108-85 December 11, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady reaches another career passing milestone December 11, 2017 | 10:11 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady sparked waves of nostalgia with this pregame pass to Randy Moss December 11, 2017 | 8:40 PM
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, center, tries to climb up in the stands after Jacksonville Jaguars fans threw objects at him at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 30-24. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
NFL
No suspensions for Seahawks after Jacksonville meltdown December 11, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris reportedly will miss 'extended time' with knee injury December 11, 2017 | 8:22 PM
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, photo, Ariana Luterman, 17, back, helps Chandler Self, center, at the finish line during the BMW Dallas Marathon in Dallas, as Shalane Flanagan, four-time Olympian, left, watches. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Sports News
Watch: This Dallas Marathon winner's finish has gone viral December 11, 2017 | 7:30 PM
Chris Hogan New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chris Hogan, Matthew Slater active against Dolphins December 11, 2017 | 7:28 PM
Tom Brady at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Dolphins game December 11, 2017 | 7:21 PM
Tony Eason
Sports Q
What's the Patriots' most memorable win over the Dolphins? December 11, 2017 | 3:30 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 FILE photo, Yale's Jack Montague, right, passes the ball around SMU's Markus Kennedy during an NCAA college basketball game in Dallas. Court documents show that Yale alumni are helping fund a lawsuit filed by Montague, who was expelled from the school for sexual misconduct. Montague told attorneys in a court deposition that between $25,000 and $30,000 has been raised from alumni to help fund the lawsuit, in which he claims he was wrongly expelled in 2016. He is seeking monetary damages and to be readmitted to the Ivy League school. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
College Sports
Expelled Yale captain has enrolled at Belmont University December 11, 2017 | 1:06 PM
NFL
Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone December 11, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Local News
Former pro BMX rider Kevin 'K-Rob' Robinson dies at age 45 December 11, 2017 | 11:33 AM
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan will run the 2018 Boston Marathon December 11, 2017 | 11:00 AM
David Ortiz Hanley Ramirez Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz explains the void he left in the Red Sox clubhouse December 11, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Steven Wright Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher arrested for domestic assault December 11, 2017 | 8:04 AM
Bill Steve Belichick
New England Patriots
5 things we learned about Bill Belichick's family from 'The Belichick Legacy' December 11, 2017 | 7:37 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Could this be a trap game for the Patriots? December 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Steelers wrap up AFC North title, set up showdown with Patriots December 11, 2017 | 3:51 AM
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Doctors believe Carson Wentz tore ACL, out for year December 11, 2017 | 2:45 AM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
6 of the best available MLB free agents this hot stove season December 10, 2017 | 8:35 PM
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford drives to the hoop against the Detroit Pistons.
Boston Celtics
Celtics get revenge against the Pistons December 10, 2017 | 6:31 PM
NFL
McCoy scores to seal Bills' 13-7 OT win over Colts December 10, 2017 | 4:47 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo passing against the Texans.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo leads 49ers to 26-16 win over Texans December 10, 2017 | 4:43 PM
Tom Savage of the Houston Texans is hit by Elvis Dumervil of the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Taylor Twellman was not happy about an NFL player returning after injury December 10, 2017 | 4:43 PM
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, right, misses a field goal during the first half in Buffalo's blizzard.
NFL
The Patriots missed playing in a Buffalo snow storm by a week, but Adam Vinatieri did not December 10, 2017 | 3:02 PM
In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks during a post game news conference following an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Miami Gardens, Fla. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11.
New England Patriots
Dolphins' Gase seeks breakthrough win against Patriots December 10, 2017 | 12:47 PM
In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Miami Gardens, Fla. New England plays at Miami on Monday night, Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about this week's Patriots-Dolphins game December 10, 2017 | 10:07 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
Boston Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton deal is one more reason to hate the Yankees December 10, 2017 | 8:24 AM