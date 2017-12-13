Here are the inevitable Tom Brady hot takes after the Patriots’ loss to Dolphins

Following the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Dolphins on Monday night, a familiar response once again emerged. When Tom Brady has a bad day, pundits predict his imminent football demise.

The hot take – a term used to describe an especially bold prediction – generally appears in the aftermath of a rare Brady misstep. The result, almost without fail, is a brave prognostication that Brady is finally signaling his decline. Of course, Brady has proven these prophecies wrong many times. He will get his chance to do so once again on Sunday against the Steelers.

Here’s a quick look at some of the hottest takes following the Patriots’ loss in Miami:

"Last night was as poorly as we've seen him play in a decade."@getnickwright explains why it may be the beginning of the end for Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/aT2M5zO9yl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 12, 2017

Advertisement

"I'm not one to sound the alarm, but sound the alarm. The beginning of the end is here for Tom Brady." — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/RMi7NFnQMb — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 12, 2017

In a departure from the usual route, one take focused more on Patriots fans:

Patriots fans aren’t comfortable losing games in December. Let’s ponder how that might feel for the most dangerously self-entitled, self-obsessed fan base on the orb. How will they endure? Will they hang? — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) December 12, 2017

FS1 host and Big Lead writer Jason McIntyre offered his own Brady take:

*whisper* Tom Brady has been missing a day of practice, on the injury report, aching (?) for 3 weeks. Looked it tonight. He's 40. The end comes quickly. https://t.co/x5UJbOrU7L — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 12, 2017

However, for context, he also added that he believes Brady will bounce back:

Nah, Bill Belichick is something like 84-1 off a loss. Tom Brady will unload on the Steelers, OBVIOUSLY https://t.co/A4rROsi2SR — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 12, 2017

FS1’s Skip Bayless offered a hot take in defense of Brady, continuing a pattern of backing the Patriots’ quarterback:

Tom Brady has a bad game and all I hear is, "SEE, HE'S OLD AND HE'S LOSING IT!" Watch how young he plays in Pittsburgh this Sunday. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 12, 2017

The Brady hot takes have become such a predictable reaction that there were takes about the takes:

All the "is Brady finished?" takes. It's like reporting someone is dead. Eventually you'll proven correct but we've been down this road. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 12, 2017

finally we can pull out all those tom brady in decline takes from 2013 — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) December 12, 2017

As Freezing Cold Takes pointed out, there’s still a classic Brady-Dolphins take that outshines them all: