Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with one of his teammates Tuesday night.

Wearing a yarmulke, fellow wide receiver Danny Amendola joined Edelman for the lighting of the menorah. Edelman shared a video of the two on Instagram, which featured a reading of the first candle blessing.

Hanukkah begins Dec. 12 and ends Dec. 20 this year.

Dola with the #amen #happyhanukkah #festivaloflights A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST