Patriots place Marcus Cannon on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH — In a surprising move, the Patriots Wednesday placed Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with an ankle ailment, ending the starting right tackle’s season.

Cannon sustained the injury in Week 8 against the Chargers and hasn’t played since. He was spotted in the locker room shortly after but without a noticeable limp, leading to speculation it was not serious. As the weeks went by, it became increasingly obvious that his ankle wasn’t responding.

The team officially signed receiver Kenny Britt and brought back defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois, who had been released on Dec. 2. He provides insurance for Alan Branch, who hurt his knee Monday night in Miami Gardens.