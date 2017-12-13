Patriots typically bounce back after tough losses at Miami

Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins celebrates intercepting Tom Brady.
Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins celebrates intercepting Tom Brady. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
8:54 AM

Stinker. Clunker. No-show. Debacle.

Call the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Dolphins Monday night what you want. And definitely call the final score misleading. It’s all true. It was a miserable performance by Tom Brady and the offense, and the defense, populated now with no-names and who’s-hes, was no better.

So pick your favorite adjective with a negative connotation. It probably fits. The big question heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers is: How long will it apply?

It’s instinctive to overreact when the Patriots look bad, and the talented but habitually disinterested Dolphins, who entered with a 5-7 record and flickering playoff hopes, made them look terrible. It was jarring to watch, and yet not altogether unfamiliar. We’ve seen this before, even in seasons that end with a coda of confetti.

Advertisement

This doesn’t happen often to the Patriots. When it does happen, it tends to be in Miami.

Tom Brady is now 7-9 as the Patriots starting quarterback in Miami, and you almost have to revisit each one of those losses to believe the statistic is real given his overwhelming success in virtually every other venue other than perhaps Denver.

For the record, the Patriots have lost in Miami during the Brady/Bill Belichick era in 2001, ’02, ’04, ’06, ’09, ’13, ’14, ’15 and ’17. They’ve lost to Dolphins teams quarterbacked by A.J. Feeley, Joey Harrington and Chad Henne. They’ve lost to teams coached by Joe Philbin, Jim Bates, and some nobody named Nick Saban. They’ve lost at stadiums named Pro Player, Land Shark, and Sun Life Stadium.

The names of the players change. So do the names of the venues. But the ghosts of the Orange Bowl, a place where the Patriots lost 18 straight games until a victory in the AFC Championship Game in the 1985 season, still seem to haunt. It’s a wonder Vern Den Herder and Kim Bokamper didn’t somehow find a way to hit Brady Monday night.

Perhaps you noticed that in three of those seasons in which the Patriots lost at Miami, they went on to win the Super Bowl. That is of course still a realistic possibility this season for the 10-3 Patriots, who will own the top seed in the AFC if they win at Pittsburgh Sunday.

Advertisement

But there are genuine concerns to take away from Monday’s game, at least until whenever they are assuaged. Foremost to me is the defense, which made habitually disinterested Jay Cutler look like Brady. The defense had been on an impressive run entering this matchup, having held eight straight opponents to 17 points or fewer. It’s a feat worthy of acknowledgment, but it should also be noted that they didn’t play any teams in that stretch that will be confused with the Air Coryell Chargers or the Greatest Show on Turf Rams.

Thirteen games into the season, this looks to me like a defense with a deep and talented secondary – albeit one that reverted to its early-season habit of inexplicable communication issues Monday – and a front seven that may suddenly be feeling the effects of attrition.

There was a compelling scene during the game of respected safety Duron Harmon lighting up his defensive teammates during a sideline huddle after a Miami touchdown. But what was especially eye-opening was not his motivational fury, but the names of those teammates surrounding him to hear it: Bademosi. Reilly. The lesser Flowers. Someone in a No. 91 jersey who was not Jamie Collins.

It was a stark reminder that they’ve been without several key members of the varsity. The defense has delivered plenty of hits lately. I’m starting to wonder if they’re at that tipping point where they’ve taken too many to be all that they can.

Then there’s Brady, who played Monday like someone who has taken a few too many hits himself recently, or at least was wary of absorbing more. He has redefined what a 40-year-old quarterback can be this season. Monday, he looked like what a 40-year-old quarterback is expected to be.

Advertisement

He moved well enough in the pocket, so I’m not that worried about the Achilles ache that has kept him out of a few practices lately. But his accuracy was off, and his decision-making didn’t appear to be as sharp as usual. He too often seemed to fall into chuck-it-up mode, reminiscent of the 2015 AFC Championship Game defeat in Denver.

The result was some truly ugly statistics and visuals. The Patriots were 0 for 11 on third down. A wide receiver did not have a reception until the third quarter. Xavien Howard had as many catches as Patriots receivers Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks, which is not great considering Howard’s job description is Miami Dolphins cornerback.

If Brady is hurt – whether it’s his Achilles or some injury we won’t find out about until February – then all bets are off on their chances at a third Super Bowl victory in four years. But for now, I’m willing to write this off as a one-night-only lousy performance by a quarterback who has fewer of them than any other passer in NFL history.

After all, if we must recognize the annual trip to Miami as one that often goes haywire after kickoff, we must also note this: The Patriots are 7-1 through the years in the game after a road loss to Miami. And Brady is 10-2 against the Steelers, including 5-2 on their territory.

They know how to beat even the best Pittsburgh teams. And they know how to recover after a stinker, clunker, no-show and debacle. The time to worry is when they don’t.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox have 'list' of possible targets at Winter Meetings December 13, 2017 | 9:14 AM
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Britain's Chris Froome celebrates on podium after winning the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, in Madrid.
Sports News
Froome found to have double the legal limit of asthma drug December 13, 2017 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) will have to shake off this loss and prepare for the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Patriots only have to set the bar so low in preparation for the Steelers December 13, 2017 | 6:58 AM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he's been medically cleared to return December 12, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, left, walks off the field after getting tagged out at home plate during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MLB
Manny Machado could be on the move to a new position—or a new team December 12, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (21) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
NFL
Steelers put Shazier on IR, hopeful Haden returns vs. Patriots December 12, 2017 | 9:50 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) is attended on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Dolphins DT calls Patriots' David Andrews 'dirty player' in Instagram post December 12, 2017 | 9:44 PM
NHL
Former NHL defenseman Zarley Zalapski dead at 49 December 12, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
New England Patriots
Patriots sign Kenny Britt December 12, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Alex Cora in 2007.
Boston Red Sox
Alex Cora remembered the unusual details of his only Fenway Park home run December 12, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Can the Patriots stop the Steelers' offense? December 12, 2017 | 12:58 PM
NFL
Kick return ace Devin Hester retires from NFL December 12, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Media
Bill Simmons Media Group executive among the accused in NFL Network sexual misconduct suit December 12, 2017 | 11:51 AM
Animals
Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin December 12, 2017 | 11:13 AM
PHILADELPHIA - NOVEMBER 08: Donovan McNabb #5 of the Philadelphia Eagles calls out signals at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 8, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Library Tag 08152010 Sports
Media
Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis suspended by ESPN December 12, 2017 | 11:07 AM
College Sports
LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball turn pro with club team in Lithuania December 12, 2017 | 10:27 AM
Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov attends an Russian Olympic committee meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.
Olympics
Russian Olympic Committee expects 200 to compete in South Korea December 12, 2017 | 9:33 AM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski says Red Sox tried second push for Stanton December 12, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins December 12, 2017 | 8:05 AM
The Dolphins defense celebrates a sack of Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Dolphins' Suh dismisses Patriots offense as 'fairly simple' December 12, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Oscar Pistorius in court on June 15, 2016.
Sports News
Oscar Pistorius bruised in a jail fight over telephone use December 12, 2017 | 6:34 AM
MLB
MLB ump Dale Scott retires rather than risk more concussions December 12, 2017 | 2:21 AM
Ndamukong Suh sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter.
New England Patriots
It’s going to take a few days to get this Patriots loss out of mind December 12, 2017 | 12:51 AM
Marshall Faulk NFL Network
NFL
NFL Network suspends Marshall Faulk and 2 others over sexual assault allegations December 12, 2017 | 12:48 AM
Bill Belichick watches the Patriots play the Dolphins.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick was not happy with a question about the Steelers December 12, 2017 | 12:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Brady intercepted twice as Dolphins beat Pats 27-20 December 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Alan Branch joined the Patriots in 2014.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch left Patriots-Dolphins with a knee injury December 11, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Derek Jeter
New England Patriots
Derek Jeter passed up the MLB Winter Meetings for the Patriots-Dolphins game December 11, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Boston Celtics Chicago Bulls Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
Bulls blow out Celtics 108-85 December 11, 2017 | 10:30 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady reaches another career passing milestone December 11, 2017 | 10:11 PM