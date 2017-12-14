Injured Joe Haden wants to play against the Patriots

One of the main things to watch as the teams continue to get ready for the Patriots-Steelers showdown on Sunday is player statuses. Chief among them on the Pittsburgh side is the health of cornerback Joe Haden, who hasn’t played since Nov. 12.

To keep you up to speed on the latest storylines from the Pittsburgh side, we’ve partnered with our colleagues at the Post-Gazette to bring you excerpts of their coverage with links to the full versions. (Note: A limited number of free article views are available on the Post-Gazette website, and a four-week subscription is $12).

Here’s Thursday’s installment: