Rob Gronkowski cut his first post-suspension press conference short

Rob Gronkowski spoke to the media for the first time since his one-game suspension, but the Patriots tight end didn’t really want to talk about the incident that prompted his punishment.

After acknowledging he’s “definitely learned from the mistake,” Gronkowski continued to dodge questions about what transpired against the Bills. Asked if he has apologized to Tre’Davious White for the late hit that sent the Buffalo cornerback into NFL concussion protocol, Gronk said: “I am just focused on the Steelers.”

The 28-year-old spent just over two minutes at the podium before bringing to it an end. Here’s how the last three questions went:

How did you spend the week away?

RG: “I was just chilling.”

Did you watch Monday’s game?

RG: “Of course.”

Was it hard to watch the game not being there?

RG: “Big game this Sunday. Thank you, guys. I’m out.”