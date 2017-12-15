Steelers-Patriots: Does it pass the rivalry test?

Tom Brady Ben Roethlistberger Patriots Steelers
While Sunday's contest at Heinz Field will almost certainly decide the top seed in the AFC, it's not exactly Ali-Frazier, even with Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger on hand. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
By
3:21 AM

Welcome to Season 6, Episode 14, of the Unconventional Preview, a serious-but-lighthearted, often nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup that runs right here every weekend.

Is Steelers versus Patriots a genuine rivalry?

I’ve been pondering this off-and-on this week now that the game we’ve been anticipating since the Patriots got rolling in late September has finally arrived, and I still don’t know the answer.

Sure, they’ve met several times in the last decade or so when they’ve both had excellent won-lost records. And they’ve met in AFC playoff games when the stakes couldn’t be much higher. They’ve had plenty of moments that were both memorable and meaningful.

Advertisement

But the Patriots have won the last four matchups. And Tom Brady is 10-2 in his career against the Steelers. How can it be a rivalry when Pittsburgh has never beaten the Brady/Belichick Patriots in a playoff game? Don’t make me break out the hammer/nail cliché. I’ll do it if I must.

Maybe it is a rivalry in every way but the outcomes. It certainly is relevant from a continuity standpoint. The maximum stability that Brady and Belichick have given the Patriots is unprecedented in NFL history.

The Steelers have an impressive quality of continuity in their own right. Mike Tomlin is just the third Steelers head coach since 1969. He’s been around 11 seasons now, and the Steelers have never finished below .500 on his watch.

Part of that is due to the caliber of talent at his disposal — Ben Roethlisberger predates him as the Pittsburgh quarterback. But there’s little doubt that Tomlin’s achievements would earn greater recognition if the Patriots weren’t around to be just a little bit better in most years.

The Patriots have often had to go through the Steelers to achieve their greatest goals. The Steelers have been unable to do that. But with a win Sunday, Tomlin’s team would move to 12-2 with its ninth straight win, and the Patriots would fall to 10-4 with a second straight loss, thus giving Pittsburgh a clear path to the top-seed in the playoffs.

Advertisement

This is a game that has been anticipated for weeks. And no matter how it plays out, it’s likely to foreshadow another matchup to come a few weeks down the road, when the stakes are highest. I’m not sure this is a rivalry. But these Patriots-Steelers matchups through the years sure have been entertaining. Sunday’s should be no different.

Kick it off, Gostkowski, and let’s get this one started . . .

Three players I’ll be watching not named Tom Brady

Antonio Brown: Usually in this spot I try to find a less-than-obvious choice to discuss, someone who is not a superstar but could have a significant impact on a game. Brown is a superstar. He’s also someone we must talk about, since he is a genuine Most Valuable Player candidate, which very rarely can be said for a wide receiver. (No receiver has ever won the Associated Press MVP award; Jerry Rice in 1987 is the only one to win the Football Writers’ award.)

His achievements are staggering. Brown has 99 catches for 1,509 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. He has an outside shot at Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record (1,964) set in 2012. He is the second-leading receiver in Steelers history (9,886 yards), trailing only Hines Ward (12,083). He has more receiving yards as a Steeler than Lynn Swann (5,462) and Plaxico Burress (4,206) combined.

The strength of the Patriots’ defense is its defensive backfield. But Brown cannot be covered by one player, and often he cannot be covered by two. The question that has been asked about Tom Brady so often through the years also must be asked about Brown. How in the world did this guy last to the sixth round of the NFL Draft?

Advertisement

Joe Thuney: Pretty much any spot on the offensive line could be the focus here given how often Brady has been hit over the last three weeks by the Dolphins (twice) and the Bills. Right tackle is an obvious spot to watch with Marcus Cannon, so dependable last year, heading to injured reserve this week and the Cam Fleming/LaAdrian Waddle tandem now trying to hold down the position and keep Brady upright.

But Thuney, the second-year left guard, could end up with the spotlight on him for the wrong reasons this week. He and center David Andrews have too often been overwhelmed in recent weeks by larger, more powerful opponents. Thuney has especially struggled in pass blocking. He doesn’t have to deal with the massive likes of Miami’s Ndamukong Suh this week, but his assignment is not an easy one.

Joe Thuney (left) and Nate Solder man the left side of the Patriots’ offensive line. —Rich Barnes/AP

Javon Hargrave isn’t one of the Steelers’ big names, but he is a player who has taken on more responsibility in recent weeks and has handled it well. The 3-2-6 alignment the Steelers utilized against the Ravens is designed in part to keep the second-year defensive tackle on the field more often. Hargrave has four sacks this year, and he steamrolled Thuney for a sack in last year’s AFC Championship Game. It’s close to imperative that Thuney wins the battle this time around. He’s lost more than a player charged with the obligation to protect Brady should in recent weeks.

Jesse James: The third-year tight end has been a minor nuisance against the Patriots in the past, catching five passes for 48 yards in the AFC Championship Game in January. But he’s coming off arguably the best game of his career, a 10-catch, 97-yard performance in the Steelers’ 39-38 win over the Ravens Sunday, and given the serious questions about the depth and coverage ability of the Patriots’ linebackers, the 6-foot-7-inch James should be a favorable matchup for Roethlisberger to exploit.

Grievance of the week

I should just make last week’s grievance — Roger Goodell’s ridiculous contract terms, which pay him roughly $39,999,999.95 more than he’s worth per year — the permanent grievance and be done with it. It is a first-ballot grievance Hall of Famer at the least.

But I’ve got a real gripe this week. An advance gripe, really, one based on the look-at-us nonsense from the men in stripes that we’re almost assured to have to suffer through in Sunday’s game.

Great. We’ve got the potential Game of the Year, one anticipated for weeks from Bangor to Beaver Falls and beyond, and we’re going to spend three-plus hours Sunday watching these whistle-blowing nitwits throw more yellow flags than Tom Brady throws passes.

They’re going to constantly interrupt the game’s flow and it’s already infuriating. Our best hope for this game to live up to its entertainment potential is for one of the lunatic Steelers – here’s to you, James Harrison – is to get fed up with a penalty and chuck a flag into the stands. Or an official.

Where’s Walt Coleman when you need him? Now that guy knows how to run a game.

Prediction, or Louis Lipps was definitely an alias, right?

Tell me who’s out there on the Patriots’ defense come 4:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and I’ll tell you how much I like their chances. Until the hiccup Monday night against the Dolphins, the defense, rightfully maligned early in the season, was on a two-month roll, allowing 17 or fewer points in eight straight games. But then they got picked apart by Jay Cutler on Monday, and when you get picked apart by Jay Cutler, it’s time for some introspection.

And that introspection yields this concern: Has the attrition on the Patriots defense brought them to a point where they’re not going to be able to stop competent offenses going forward, let alone offenses featuring Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell?

Monday, they were without Kyle Van Noy and Trey Flowers, their most versatile linebacker and their best pass rusher. Alan Branch and Deatrich Wise are also dealing with injuries. It got to the point Monday that Eric Lee, who was on the Bills’ practice squad three weeks ago, played all 73 defensive snaps, and safety Jordan Richards lined up as a pass rushing end for at least one play.

The inventiveness is admirable, but it’s hard to see how it works against such a talented Pittsburgh opponent. It’s going to be a shootout, and when you have Tom Brady (not to mention Rob Gronkowski) you always have more than a chance. I’m reluctant to pick against them, but ultimately I can’t shake the sense that this one goes to Pittsburgh. Then the Patriots, provided they’re in better health in January, will get their revenge in the rematch. And after losing this one, you bet it will feel like a rivalry then.

Steelers 37, Patriots 35.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
With Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin in the goal, Washington Capitals' Jakub Vrana celebrates a goal during the third period of Washington's 5-3 win in an NHL hockey game in Boston Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Bruins
Capitals beat Bruins again, 5-3 December 14, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Media
At ESPN, the problems for women run deep December 14, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Julian Edelman
Super Bowl LI
Julian Edelman has been keeping the '28-3' joke alive December 14, 2017 | 11:31 AM
Malcolm Butler Antonio Brown Patriots Steelers
New England Patriots
What you need to know before Sunday's Patriots-Steelers game December 14, 2017 | 11:19 AM
Joe Haden
New England Patriots
Injured Joe Haden wants to play against the Patriots December 14, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Manny Machado points upward as he scores on his solo home run off Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox inquired about Manny Machado, spoke to Carlos Santana's agents December 14, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Jerome Bettis
Media
ESPN ramps up its game for Patriots-Steelers December 14, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Shane Larkin Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Shane Larkin: 'I always feel like I’m going to make my shots' December 14, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference in November.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying before Patriots matchup December 14, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward explains how he's tackling the recovery process December 14, 2017 | 7:40 AM
In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, United States' Cayla Barnes skates during first period of a women's hockey game against Canada in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Olympics
Boston College's Barnes has Olympic chance she thought would be 4 years away December 14, 2017 | 5:59 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Detroit. Boston won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins tie it late, beat Red Wings 3-2 in OT behind Brad Marchand December 14, 2017 | 12:20 AM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 33 lifts Celtics past Nuggets 124-118 December 13, 2017 | 10:56 PM
12race.sports - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones prepares to bat prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The teams play the final game of their series, one filled with player ejections and fan controversies, at Fenway Park on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
The bigot in the stands, and other stories December 13, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Marcus Cannon
New England Patriots
Patriots place Marcus Cannon on injured reserve December 13, 2017 | 2:30 PM
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Fresh off suspension, JuJu Smith-Schuster vows to keep playing physical against the Patriots December 13, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Boston College full court putt
College Sports
Watch a Boston College student make an improbable full-court putt December 13, 2017 | 1:50 PM
NFL
NFL spokesman: Roger Goodell views new contract as his last December 13, 2017 | 1:36 PM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: The retired number of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz #34 sits below the Boston Skyline before the game against Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on June 24, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
What the Red Sox deal with Sam Adams means for Fenway Park December 13, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Luc Robitaille, Stacia Robitaille`
NHL
Wife of NHL Hall of Famer tweets about elevator encounter with Donald Trump December 13, 2017 | 1:18 PM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with a familiar face December 13, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
The Yankees got Giancarlo Stanton. The Red Sox got a new beer partnership. Fans got angry. December 13, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Here are the inevitable Tom Brady hot takes after the Patriots' loss December 13, 2017 | 11:39 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens offered an encouraging update on Gordon Hayward's status December 13, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox have 'list' of possible targets at Winter Meetings December 13, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins celebrates intercepting Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Patriots typically bounce back after tough losses at Miami December 13, 2017 | 8:54 AM
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Britain's Chris Froome celebrates on podium after winning the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, in Madrid.
Sports News
Froome found to have double the legal limit of asthma drug December 13, 2017 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) will have to shake off this loss and prepare for the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Patriots only have to set the bar so low in preparation for the Steelers December 13, 2017 | 6:58 AM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he's been medically cleared to return December 12, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, left, walks off the field after getting tagged out at home plate during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MLB
Manny Machado could be on the move to a new position—or a new team December 12, 2017 | 9:56 PM