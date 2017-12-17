Watch Duron Harmon do his best Malcolm Butler impression to seal the Patriots’ win

Butler made an underrated tackle on the preceding play to help set up the interception.

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon celebrates his interception. –AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By
December 17, 2017

The radical swings that occurred in the late stages of the Patriots’ dramatic 27-24 win over the Steelers were hard to keep track of. Yet as he has done so often in his NFL career, New England safety Duron Harmon’s contribution was the definitive one.

Harmon’s end zone interception of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with five seconds remaining sealed a crucial win for the Patriots:

The last-gasp interception reminded many Patriots fans of Malcolm Butler’s goal-line play in Super Bowl XLIX.

And even though it wasn’t Butler who made the decisive play this time around, he still played a vital role. One play before Harmon’s interception, his tackle to keep Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey inbounds kept the clock running:

This forced the Steelers into a rushed decision regarding whether to spike the ball or not. As Roethlisberger explained after the game, he was told not to spike it, and proceeded to try and pass (resulting in the game-ending interception).

Afterward, Dion Lewis was asked about having “called” Harmon’s pick before it happened:

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Duron Harmon #30 of the New England Patriots reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
