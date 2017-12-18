The Patriots-Steelers game was one of the greatest

By
December 18, 2017

The more boastful among us might be tempted to point and laugh at the Pittsburgh Steelers like Rob Gronkowski did to that hapless, hopeless defensive back he overwhelmed to catch the game-tying 2-point conversion with 56 seconds left Sunday.

His name is Sean Davis, and he was the same Steeler who dropped a potentially game-clinching interception earlier during the drive. Turns out he became the victim of something even crueler than fate. He was the victim of the ain’t-no-stopping-us-now Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski combo. Giving Brady a second chance is a fine way for a defensive back to end up with first-degree burns.

Advertisement

Davis’s role in the outcome was overlooked in all of the other improbable plot twists that occurred in the Patriots’ stirring rally for a 27-24 victory. I’d believe it if you told me Davis was still prone in the end zone right this moment waiting for someone to peel him off the turf and get him home.

The somewhat less obnoxious among us might merely dabble in mockery. It’s irresistible when a team that is led by a 14-year veteran quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) who has won two Super Bowls and a coach (Mike Tomlin) who has never had a losing record in 11 seasons turns into a collective puddle when the game is on the line.

But the Steelers’ performance in the final minute stands as a reminder of how difficult it is to remain poised in the decisive moments when everything seems to be accelerating around you. That may be the greatest collective strength of Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Sometimes they lose. But they almost never melt under the spotlight.

The Patriots won and the Steelers lost not because of the correct interpretation of a stupid rule that turned Steelers tight end Jesse James potential winning catch into an incomplete pass followed by an endless, boring debate-show ballad about what “surviving the ground’’ really means.

Advertisement

The Patriots won and the Steelers lost because Roethlisberger got cute, faked a spike, and threw an ill-considered pass that was deflected by Eric Rowe and intercepted by Duron Harmon to end the game. Roethlisberger tried to outthink the Patriots. He outthought himself.

But the most satisfying way to celebrate Patriots victories like this one is to resist dwelling on the opponent’s failings and instead focus on savoring the Patriots’ latest feat. This was one of those Patriots performances where you got to bed thinking about it (perhaps in your pricey but presumably toasty high-tech TB12 pajamas) and wake up with it still on your mind and a smile still on your face.

It’s almost as fun to rewind it, relive it, and try to put it into context as it is to watch it happen in real time. So let’s look for some context within one question: Where does this rank among the Patriots’ most memorable regular-season victories since Brady became the starter during Week 2 of the 2001 season?

It was, almost unfathomably, the 53rd fourth-quarter comeback in Brady’s career. That includes the postseason, and of course the win-or-wait-till-next-year games are the most important. The Snow Bowl and the Super Bowl victories over the Rams, Panthers, Seahawks and Falcons all rank among the most thrilling games in NFL history.

But there have been numerous Patriots gems during the regular-season as well during this prolonged dynasty, and Sunday’s game ranks among the best.

Where? And in what order? I spent Monday morning thinking about this, and I’ve revamped this list of the most memorable regular-season wins in this era a couple of times. But I think I’ve got the right order now:

Advertisement

1. Week 13, 2003: Patriots 38, at Colts 34 — Bethel Johnson took a kick 92 yards for a touchdown just before halftime and Willie McGinest buried Edgerrin James on fourth down from the 1-yard-line with 14 seconds left as the Patriots improved to 10-2 for the first time in their history.

2. Week 12, 2013: At Patriots 34, Broncos 31 (overtime) — The Patriots lost fumbles on their first three possessions, falling behind 24-0 to Peyton Manning and the Broncos. The Patriots countered with 31 straight points, Manning led a tying TD drive, but Stephen Gostkowski nailed a 31-yard field goal to win it.

3. Week 13, 2007: Patriots 27, at Ravens 24 — Brady finds Jabar Gaffney for the winning touchdown with 44 seconds left after Baltimore appeared to have the Patriots stopped on fourth down twice, only to have the plays negated by a Ravens timeout just before the snap and a false start penalty. The win kept the Patriots undefeated at 12-0.

4. Week 9, 2003: Patriots 30, at Broncos 26 — Trailing, 24-23, with less than three minutes left and facing fourth down from their 1-yard line, Belichick ordered the long snapper to hike the ball through the end zone for a safety and a chance to punt from the 20. The punt landed inside the other 20, the Patriots defense forced a punt, and Brady soon found David Givens for the winning touchdown. Next-level thinking, even by Belichick’s standards.

5. Week 15, 2017: Patriots 27, Steelers 24 — There were others considered here: Kembrell Thompkins’s catch to beat the Saints in ’13, Troy Brown’s 82-yard catch and run to beat the Dolphins in overtime in ’03, Randy Moss’s catch to beat the Giants and secure 16-0 in the ’07 regular-season finale. That’s a lot of memorable catches.

But the choice has to be the one you just witnessed. Don’t call it recency bias. Call it an appreciation for how long Brady and Belichick have been pulling off these remarkable heists. Remember to savor this one. At least until the next one.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rex Burkhead New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead reportedly has a knee sprain, will be back for the playoffs December 19, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
There's no cliff, but something strange is happening with Tom Brady December 19, 2017 | 5:59 AM
NBA
Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys December 19, 2017 | 12:45 AM
Boston MA 12/18/17 Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) getting horizontal to block Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) shot during third period action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Blue Jackets 7-2 December 18, 2017 | 11:34 PM
Boston Celtics
Watch Terry Rozier's last-second steal and dunk to lift the C's over the Pacers December 18, 2017 | 10:06 PM
Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk December 18, 2017 | 8:27 PM
AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Kolin Hill #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mychealon Thomas #99 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with Justus Parker #31 after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Rob Gronkowski surprise this walk-on college football player December 18, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Mitch Moreland Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bring back Mitch Moreland on a two-year deal December 18, 2017 | 4:32 PM
Diddy
NFL
Diddy says he wants to buy the Panthers and then sign Colin Kaepernick December 18, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Dion Lewis celebrates after an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017.
New England Patriots
Putting the Patriots' latest AFC East title into perspective December 18, 2017 | 2:20 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns December 18, 2017 | 2:14 PM
FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo, ESPN president John Skipper gestures as he talks about the new ACC/ESPN Network during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem. The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Media
Read John Skipper's full statement on his resignation as ESPN president December 18, 2017 | 1:10 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem December 18, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Even Jim Nantz and Tony Romo needed a minute to figure out the controversial Steelers score December 18, 2017 | 10:31 AM
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Sports Q
Where does the Patriots' win over the Steelers rank? December 18, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas could play Celtics in his Cavs debut December 18, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Olympics
Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation December 18, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
'It was easily the best tight end performance I’ve ever seen live' December 18, 2017 | 7:34 AM
Pittsburgh, PA 12-17-17: FIRST OF TWO PIC COMBO.......Steelers tight end Jesse James (81,left) is over the the goal line with what Pittsburgh thought was the go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After an official's review, it was ruled an incomplete pass, no touchdown. Patriots defenders Devin McCourty (32) and Duron Harmon (30) look for the call. The New England Patriots visited the Pittsburgh Steelers for an NFL regular season football game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
NFL
What the Steelers had to say about their last drive against the Patriots December 18, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski stretches to make a catch against the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Gronkowski leads Patriots to 9th straight AFC East title December 18, 2017 | 12:06 AM
Sports News
Maine native coaching is US Paralympic Coach of the Year December 18, 2017 | 12:02 AM
Jerry Richardson Carolina Panthers
NFL
Panthers' owner plans to sell team as NFL vows misconduct inquiry December 17, 2017 | 11:11 PM
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots
Watch Duron Harmon do his best Malcolm Butler impression to seal the Patriots' win December 17, 2017 | 9:40 PM
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Duron Harmon #30 of the New England Patriots reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots say they had prepared for Roethlisberger's fake spike December 17, 2017 | 9:36 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers shoes
NBA
Wearing a black shoe and a white shoe, LeBron James speaks about Trump December 17, 2017 | 9:27 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the Steelers December 17, 2017 | 9:26 PM
Patriots Steelers
New England Patriots
27 thoughts on the Patriots' thrilling victory over the Steelers December 17, 2017 | 8:28 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) has a knee down before crossing the goal line with a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
New England Patriots
Why the Steelers' late touchdown was overturned December 17, 2017 | 8:02 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo throwing against the Titans.
NFL
Watch Jimmy Garoppolo's last-minute, game-winning drive December 17, 2017 | 7:56 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots rally behind Gronkowski, edge Steelers 27-24 December 17, 2017 | 7:49 PM