Bill Belichick curbs privileges of Tom Brady’s associate Alex Guerrero

In 2013, as Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero prepared to launch their TB12 therapy center, Bill Belichick made clear during a sports medicine symposium that he trusted the medical and training staff the Patriots already had in place. He credited the team’s staff with helping to win the franchise’s first three Super Bowls.

In the years after, Belichick allowed many of Brady’s teammates to participate in training regimens not with the Patriots’ highly regarded medical and training staff, but at the TB12 Center just outside of the stadium in Patriot Place. Guerrero treated the players there with his alternative methods, and the TB12 Center billed the Patriots for his services.

Belichick also permitted Guerrero, Brady’s close friend and business partner, to secure his own office near the Patriots locker room, fly on the team charter to road games, and receive credentials to work the sidelines of every game, home and away.