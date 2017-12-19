Bills’ Tre’Davious White changes his mind about Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski Tre White
Rob Gronkowski and Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White fight for a third-quarter reception. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
Matt Pepin
3:22 PM

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has changed his mind about Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was suspended one game for his hit on White in the first meeting of the two teams.

White initially called Gronkowski a dirty player after the Dec. 3 game in Buffalo that left White in the NFL’s concussion protocol. On Tuesday, during an appearance on SiriusXM radio, he said he’s reconsidered, and that a victory is the only revenge he is seeking.

“As I had time to think about it, I knew that he wasn’t that type of player. We just honed in and moved on from it,’’ White said. “I get to see him Sunday and the best way that I can handle that situation is just try and go in there and get a big ol’ W in their stadium and help our playoff chances. I’m not a guy that’s going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle or nothing. I’m going to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and respect the game. Just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge.’’

Advertisement

The Bills are still in the playoff hunt, having won two straight since losing to the Patriots, 23-3. After that game, in which Gronkowski jumped on White while he was on the ground and delivered a forearm to the back of the helmet, White and other Bills hinted at revenge in Sunday’s rematch in Foxborough.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also wants his team to move past the Gronkowski incident.

“We’ve got too much work to do,’’ McDermott said. “And this is too good of an opponent for us to, A, talk about it, or B, even think about it. The weeks go by too fast for us to do anything but focus on what we’ve got to do and the New England Patriots.’’

TOPICS: New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kurt Warner Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Kurt Warner's son uses Tom Brady to unintentionally troll his dad December 19, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics
Anthony Davis trade watch: Here's the latest Celtics' update December 19, 2017 | 1:32 PM
In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin arrives for a training session ahead of the World Athletics Championships in London.
Sports News
Justin Gatlin fires coach, 'shocked' by newspaper allegations December 19, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) lands a punch on Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) face during third period action at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Watch Charlie McAvoy's first career Gordie Howe hat trick December 19, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during Super Bowl XLIX.
New England Patriots
Belichick saw Super Bowl comparisons in Steelers' final play December 19, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
5 things we learned from Brad Stevens' conversation with Mike Krzyzewski December 19, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Rex Burkhead New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Burkhead reportedly has a knee sprain, will return for playoffs December 19, 2017 | 9:04 AM
NFL
Curry, Kaepernick among interested parties in Carolina Panthers sale December 19, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
There's no cliff, but something strange is happening with Tom Brady December 19, 2017 | 5:59 AM
NBA
Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys December 19, 2017 | 12:45 AM
Boston MA 12/18/17 Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) getting horizontal to block Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) shot during third period action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Blue Jackets 7-2 December 18, 2017 | 11:34 PM
Boston Celtics
Watch Terry Rozier's last-second steal and dunk to lift the C's over the Pacers December 18, 2017 | 10:06 PM
Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk December 18, 2017 | 8:27 PM
AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Kolin Hill #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mychealon Thomas #99 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with Justus Parker #31 after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Rob Gronkowski surprise this walk-on college football player December 18, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots-Steelers game was one of the greatest December 18, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Mitch Moreland Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bring back Mitch Moreland on a two-year deal December 18, 2017 | 4:32 PM
Diddy
NFL
Diddy says he wants to buy the Panthers and then sign Colin Kaepernick December 18, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Dion Lewis celebrates after an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017.
New England Patriots
Putting the Patriots' latest AFC East title into perspective December 18, 2017 | 2:20 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns December 18, 2017 | 2:14 PM
FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo, ESPN president John Skipper gestures as he talks about the new ACC/ESPN Network during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem. The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Media
Read John Skipper's full statement on his resignation as ESPN president December 18, 2017 | 1:10 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem December 18, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Even Jim Nantz and Tony Romo needed a minute to figure out the controversial Steelers score December 18, 2017 | 10:31 AM
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Sports Q
Where does the Patriots' win over the Steelers rank? December 18, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas could play Celtics in his Cavs debut December 18, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Olympics
Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation December 18, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
'It was easily the best tight end performance I’ve ever seen live' December 18, 2017 | 7:34 AM
Pittsburgh, PA 12-17-17: FIRST OF TWO PIC COMBO.......Steelers tight end Jesse James (81,left) is over the the goal line with what Pittsburgh thought was the go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After an official's review, it was ruled an incomplete pass, no touchdown. Patriots defenders Devin McCourty (32) and Duron Harmon (30) look for the call. The New England Patriots visited the Pittsburgh Steelers for an NFL regular season football game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
NFL
What the Steelers had to say about their last drive against the Patriots December 18, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski stretches to make a catch against the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Gronkowski leads Patriots to 9th straight AFC East title December 18, 2017 | 12:06 AM
Sports News
Maine native coaching is US Paralympic Coach of the Year December 18, 2017 | 12:02 AM
Jerry Richardson Carolina Panthers
NFL
Panthers' owner plans to sell team as NFL vows misconduct inquiry December 17, 2017 | 11:11 PM