Bills’ Tre’Davious White changes his mind about Rob Gronkowski

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has changed his mind about Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was suspended one game for his hit on White in the first meeting of the two teams.

White initially called Gronkowski a dirty player after the Dec. 3 game in Buffalo that left White in the NFL’s concussion protocol. On Tuesday, during an appearance on SiriusXM radio, he said he’s reconsidered, and that a victory is the only revenge he is seeking.

“As I had time to think about it, I knew that he wasn’t that type of player. We just honed in and moved on from it,’’ White said. “I get to see him Sunday and the best way that I can handle that situation is just try and go in there and get a big ol’ W in their stadium and help our playoff chances. I’m not a guy that’s going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle or nothing. I’m going to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and respect the game. Just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge.’’

The Bills are still in the playoff hunt, having won two straight since losing to the Patriots, 23-3. After that game, in which Gronkowski jumped on White while he was on the ground and delivered a forearm to the back of the helmet, White and other Bills hinted at revenge in Sunday’s rematch in Foxborough.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also wants his team to move past the Gronkowski incident.

“We’ve got too much work to do,’’ McDermott said. “And this is too good of an opponent for us to, A, talk about it, or B, even think about it. The weeks go by too fast for us to do anything but focus on what we’ve got to do and the New England Patriots.’’