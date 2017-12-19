Kurt Warner’s son uses Tom Brady to unintentionally troll his dad

Kurt Warner boasts a lengthy list of accolades: Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP, and the Walter Payton NFL MVP Man of the Year are just a handful of the honors the retired quarterback earned throughout his 12-year career.

But he’s still coming up short in the eyes of one of his children.

When the Warner noticed his son was reading an article on Tom Brady, the 46-year-old asked if he was working on a project about the New England Patriots quarterback. His son responded, “No, writing a paper on the best QB of all-time.” Warner shared a recent exchange on Twitter, adding “I get it, but shot to the heart in my own home” via hashtags.

Walking in on son doing homework – saw an article on #TomBrady on computer:

Me: What you doing a project on Tom Brady?

Him: No, writing a paper on “Best QB of All-Time”!!!!#IGetIt #ButShotToTheHeart #InMyOwnHome — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017

Warner followed up the tweet with his take on the greatest of all time discussion.

After tweet about my son – the age old “who’s the greatest” debate started, here’s my take: you can never make argument of team, coaches, system, teammates, etc… bec we all have diff hands we’re dealt! All u can do is measure a man based on HIS accomplishments in HIS situation! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017