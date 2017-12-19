Morning sports update: Bill Belichick saw Super Bowl comparisons in final play vs. Steelers

The Celtics won in a dramatic finish against the Pacers on Monday night, 112-111. The Bruins, despite a new round of injuries, also won, defeating the Blue Jackets by a 7-2 scoreline.

Here’s a look at a few storylines from around the world of sports:

Bill Belichick saw parallels in the finishes of the Steelers game and a Super Bowl: Just as many Patriots fans were reminded of Super Bowl XLIX by the dramatic finale of the Patriots-Steelers game on Sunday, so too was Bill Belichick.

“It was a similar ending to the Seattle game,” said Belichick, who offered further analysis about the game on Monday. (Boston Globe)

Is Dave Dombrowski’s plan finally coming together? The Red Sox finally made a move on Monday, when it was announced that the team was bringing first baseman Mitch Moreland back on a three-year, $13 million deal.

Yet as for what comes next, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is still intent on signing an “impact bat.” (WEEI)

Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk: Out with an injury, Celtics forward Marcus Morris still weighed in on Twitter when rookie Jayson Tatum drove for a powerful dunk on Monday night. (Boston.com)

Watch Rob Gronkowski tell this walk-on college football player he’s on scholarship: Former Patriot Kliff Kingsbury is now the head coach of Texas Tech’s football team. And he called on former Red Raider Danny Amendola to tell a walk-on player that he was receiving a scholarship.

Only there was a little twist on the announcement, thanks to Rob Gronkowski. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: Ducks center Adam Henrique played a self-pass over defenseman Sami Vatanen (who he was traded from the Devils for) before skating in to apply an exquisite finish for the goal: