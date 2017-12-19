Rex Burkhead reportedly has a knee sprain, will be back for the playoffs

After exiting the Patriots-Steelers game on Sunday with a knee injury, there was a degree of uncertainty about running back Rex Burkhead’s status for the remainder of the season.

Those questions appear to have been answered by the reported results of an MRI, and Burkhead could be on track for a return in time for the playoffs in January.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Burkhead suffered a knee sprain:

#Patriots RB Rex Burkhead was diagnosed with just a knee sprain after his MRI, source said. The team is optimistic their versatile weapon will be back for the playoffs. Good news, especially considering what it originally looked like. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2017

Burkhead, 27, has been a versatile weapon for the Patriots offense in 2017. He has five rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores.