Rex Burkhead reportedly has a knee sprain, will be back for the playoffs

Rex Burkhead New England Patriots
Rex Burkhead down after being injured during the game against the Steelers. –Jim Davis / Globe staff
By
9:04 AM

After exiting the Patriots-Steelers game on Sunday with a knee injury, there was a degree of uncertainty about running back Rex Burkhead’s status for the remainder of the season.

Those questions appear to have been answered by the reported results of an MRI, and Burkhead could be on track for a return in time for the playoffs in January.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Burkhead suffered a knee sprain:

Burkhead, 27, has been a versatile weapon for the Patriots offense in 2017. He has five rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
