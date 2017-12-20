Morning sports update: Brady, Gronkowski among Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections

The Bruins defeated the Sabres, 3-0 on Tuesday night. Elsewhere, the Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at a few other New England sports stories:

James Develin among four Patriots Pro Bowl selections: The 2017 season Pro Bowl rosters were released on Tuesday. Eight Steelers made the cut, the most from one team.

For the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady, fullback James Develin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and special teams captain Matthew Slater were selected. It’s the first time that Develin has been named, while it’s lucky 13 for Brady. (Patriots.com)

Belichick curbs privileges of Tom Brady’s associate Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick has reportedly limited Tom Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, in his access to members of the team other than Brady himself.

“For reasons he has declined to explain,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler, “Belichick weeks ago stripped Guerrero of his special team privileges, restoring a measure of tradition to the team’s medical and training operation, according to several people familiar with the Patriots’ internal operations.” (Boston Globe)

Derek Jeter’s Town Hall with Marlins fans didn’t exactly go perfectly: After trading several of the team’s top players, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter met with fans for a Town Hall.

Considering the recent depletion of the roster, including the trade of Major League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, fans expressed their frustration with Jeter for 90 minutes. (Boston Herald)

Mike Vrabel’s son, Tyler, officially committed to Boston College:

Another all-state first-team selection on the offensive line from Texas is shipping up to Boston. Welcome @tylervrabel_ to The Heights!#DecideToFly#BCEagles pic.twitter.com/TQ0s3aUDgF — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) December 20, 2017

Daily highlight: LeBron James inbounded the ball to himself off of Giannis Antetokounmpo before hitting a 3-pointer late in a loss to the Bucks: