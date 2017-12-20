Morning sports update: Brady, Gronkowski among Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections

The Patriots practice in Houston prior to Super Bowl LI.
The Patriots practice in Houston prior to Super Bowl LI. –Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By
9:50 AM

The Bruins defeated the Sabres, 3-0 on Tuesday night. Elsewhere, the Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at a few other New England sports stories:

James Develin among four Patriots Pro Bowl selections: The 2017 season Pro Bowl rosters were released on Tuesday. Eight Steelers made the cut, the most from one team.

For the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady, fullback James Develin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and special teams captain Matthew Slater were selected. It’s the first time that Develin has been named, while it’s lucky 13 for Brady. (Patriots.com)

Belichick curbs privileges of Tom Brady’s associate Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick has reportedly limited Tom Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, in his access to members of the team other than Brady himself.

Advertisement

“For reasons he has declined to explain,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler, “Belichick weeks ago stripped Guerrero of his special team privileges, restoring a measure of tradition to the team’s medical and training operation, according to several people familiar with the Patriots’ internal operations.” (Boston Globe)

Derek Jeter’s Town Hall with Marlins fans didn’t exactly go perfectly: After trading several of the team’s top players, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter met with fans for a Town Hall.

Considering the recent depletion of the roster, including the trade of Major League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, fans expressed their frustration with Jeter for 90 minutes. (Boston Herald)

Mike Vrabel’s son, Tyler, officially committed to Boston College:

Daily highlight: LeBron James inbounded the ball to himself off of Giannis Antetokounmpo before hitting a 3-pointer late in a loss to the Bucks:

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
What is the threat level of the Patriots' potential playoff opponents? December 20, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Red Auerbach Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Red Auerbach wouldn't like this: Celtics at home on Christmas December 20, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Sabres December 20, 2017 | 12:44 AM
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins
Bruins rookie Jake DeBrusk scored a highlight-reel goal in the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Sabres December 20, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk, Anton Khudobin send Bruins to 3-0 win over Sabres December 19, 2017 | 10:44 PM
Hanley Ramirez hits a two-run RBI double in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 8, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Why a clause in Hanley Ramirez's contract makes him difficult to trade December 19, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Aaron Rodgers paces against the Panthers.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers done for season, put on IR December 19, 2017 | 4:18 PM
Rob Gronkowski Tre White
New England Patriots
Bills' Tre'Davious White changes his mind about Rob Gronkowski December 19, 2017 | 3:22 PM
Kurt Warner Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Kurt Warner's son uses Tom Brady to unintentionally troll his dad December 19, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics
Anthony Davis trade watch: Here's the latest Celtics' update December 19, 2017 | 1:32 PM
In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin arrives for a training session ahead of the World Athletics Championships in London.
Sports News
Justin Gatlin fires coach, 'shocked' by newspaper allegations December 19, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) lands a punch on Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) face during third period action at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Watch Charlie McAvoy's first career Gordie Howe hat trick December 19, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during Super Bowl XLIX.
New England Patriots
Belichick saw Super Bowl comparisons in Steelers' final play December 19, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
5 things we learned from Brad Stevens' conversation with Mike Krzyzewski December 19, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Rex Burkhead New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Burkhead reportedly has a knee sprain, will return for playoffs December 19, 2017 | 9:04 AM
NFL
Curry, Kaepernick among interested parties in Carolina Panthers sale December 19, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
There's no cliff, but something strange is happening with Tom Brady December 19, 2017 | 5:59 AM
NBA
Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys December 19, 2017 | 12:45 AM
Tom Brady Alex Guerrero
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick curbs privileges of Tom Brady's associate Alex Guerrero December 19, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston MA 12/18/17 Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) getting horizontal to block Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) shot during third period action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Blue Jackets 7-2 December 18, 2017 | 11:34 PM
Boston Celtics
Watch Terry Rozier's last-second steal and dunk to lift the C's over the Pacers December 18, 2017 | 10:06 PM
Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk December 18, 2017 | 8:27 PM
AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Kolin Hill #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mychealon Thomas #99 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with Justus Parker #31 after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Rob Gronkowski surprise this walk-on college football player December 18, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots-Steelers game was one of the greatest December 18, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Mitch Moreland Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bring back Mitch Moreland on a two-year deal December 18, 2017 | 4:32 PM
Diddy
NFL
Diddy says he wants to buy the Panthers and then sign Colin Kaepernick December 18, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Dion Lewis celebrates after an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017.
New England Patriots
Putting the Patriots' latest AFC East title into perspective December 18, 2017 | 2:20 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns December 18, 2017 | 2:14 PM
FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo, ESPN president John Skipper gestures as he talks about the new ACC/ESPN Network during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem. The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Media
Read John Skipper's full statement on his resignation as ESPN president December 18, 2017 | 1:10 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem December 18, 2017 | 11:23 AM